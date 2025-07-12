VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12: In a landmark step towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) in India, Rotary Club Indirapuram Galore has strengthened Ghaziabad's rural healthcare infrastructure by donating a state-of-the-art portable digital X-ray machine to the District Tuberculosis (TB) Department. This impactful initiative is supported by EMU Lines Pvt. Ltd., the CSR arm of District Governor Dr. Amita Mohindru's organization, in collaboration with The Rotary Foundation.

This advanced equipment aims to transform TB diagnosis, making it faster, more accessible, and more accurate, especially for underserved and remote communities.

Advancing TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

This initiative aligns with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a campaign striving to eliminate TB in India by 2025, in sync with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Taking Diagnosis Directly to the Doorstep

Until now, rural TB patients often faced limited access to diagnostic services due to distance, cost, and lack of transportation. The introduction of this portable digital X-ray unit overcomes these challenges by allowing healthcare teams to reach patients in their own villages.

This compact, lightweight, and mobile machine:

* Operates with a single technician

* Eliminates the need for traditional X-ray films

* Reduces operational costs

* Delivers instant, high-quality digital imaging

Early diagnosis is critical in halting TB transmission--this innovation brings that goal within reach.

A Momentous Handover Ceremony

The handover took place at the District Health Department Complex, Ghaziabad, in a well-attended ceremony. Distinguished dignitaries present included:

* Dr. Amita Mohindru, District Governor, Rotary District 3012 (Chief Guest)

* Mr. Abhinav Gopal, Chief Development Officer (CDO)

* Dr. Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

* Dr. Amit Vikram, Additional CMO

* Dr. Anil Yadav, District TB Officer

* Capt. Dr. Anil Mohindru, CMD, EMU Lines Pvt. Ltd. (Special Guest of Honour)

Rotary Club Indirapuram Galore was represented by:

* President Rtn. Sandeep Indoria

* Past President Rtn. Prateek Bhargava

* Secretary Rtn. Arun Kumar

* Treasurer Rtn. Manisha Bhargava

* Along with several dedicated Rotary members

Digital Imaging: Efficient, Cost-Effective & Scalable

Replacing traditional film-based X-rays, the digital system drastically cuts time and cost--making diagnosis quicker, data storage easier, and integration with digital health systems possible.

This initiative supports:

* Real-time diagnostics

* Remote consultations

* Centralized tracking of TB cases

* Improved reporting and planning by health authorities

Focus on Rural Outreach: The Core Objective

The portable X-ray unit will specifically target remote and underserved populations, empowering frontline health workers to:

1. Detect TB early

2. Provide instant diagnosis

3. Initiate treatment swiftly

4. Reduce patient travel and hospital burden

It ensures no more long queues, delays, or missed diagnoses--a critical improvement for thousands of rural families.

Rotary's Continued Commitment to Public Health

This is the fourth major healthcare project initiated under DG Dr. Amita Mohindru's leadership for the 2025-26 Rotary year. Rotary Clubs worldwide, including in India, have long contributed to healthcare through:

* Polio eradication

* Maternal and child health

* Sanitation campaigns

* Immunization drives

* And now, TB elimination

CSR in Action: EMU Lines Pvt. Ltd. Leads by Example

EMU Lines Pvt. Ltd.'s generous support exemplifies how corporate social responsibility (CSR) can drive impactful community change. Their involvement strengthens healthcare equity and sets a benchmark for responsible business leadership.

Future Commitments and Rotary Engagement

The ceremony also highlighted upcoming involvement of senior Rotary leaders and volunteers, including:

* PDG J.K. Gaur, PDG Deepak Gupta

* Incoming Governors Rtn. Amit Gupta (2026-27) and Rtn. Ravi Bali (2027-28)

* Assistant Governor Rtn. Akshay Goel

* Dedicated volunteers like Dr. Neha, Mr.Raghvendra Chauhan, and Mr.Deepak Gupta

Their continued support ensures this project evolves into a long-term healthcare model for other regions to follow.

Supporting the National TB Elimination Program

This donation supports the Indian Government's National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination (2017-2025), particularly its diagnostic and treatment pillars. Key national objectives include:

* Early, accurate diagnosis

* Universal drug-resistance testing

* Patient-centric care

* Awareness and prevention

* Stakeholder accountability

Portable digital X-ray machines are key enablers in achieving these goals.

Conclusion: A Technological Leap Toward a TB-Free India

The Rotary Club Indirapuram Galore's donation of a portable digital X-ray machine represents a pivotal advancement in rural healthcare delivery. It enhances diagnostic capacity, reduces costs, and most importantly, brings medical services directly to those in need.

With robust public-private partnerships, community commitment, and leadership from Rotary and its partners, India's dream of becoming TB-free by 2025 is not just aspirational--it's achievable.

