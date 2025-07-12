Whenever it's India tour of England, it is always a heated one, with high stakes and high voltage in the world of cricket. In the ongoing India vs England five-match Test series, both nations are on even foot after the completion of two matches, having won one each. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, being hosted at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London is now getting notched up with some controversy. And, for a good, it's no unwanted drama, but a sheer cricketing controversy in the gentleman's game. On Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, some Indian players expressed complaints about the match ball in use: the Dukes ball. Dukes Balls Controversy: Here’s What Cricket World Is Saying As This Cricket Ball Used in IND vs ENG Tests Loses Shape Quickly!.

What is Dukes Balls Controversy During Day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025?

As Team India were looking to bundle England in the first innings, under a score of 300, pacer Mohammed Siraj noticed that the ball in use, which was only ten overs old, had gone out of shape. The umpires of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 checked the ball, and it actually was out of shape, not fit for playing with, as the ball couldn't pass the ring that tests the shape. The umpires decided to change the ball, thus creating the ball-change controversy or the Dukes Balls Controversy. What Is Ball Change Controversy That Has Hit IND vs ENG Lord’s Test? How Did It Impact India? Know All About Row Around Dukes Balls.

The Dukes Balls Controversy is a serious controversy from a cricketing viewpoint. India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill, was not happy with the changed ball and bowler Mohammed Siraj expressed similar feelings too. Gill and Siraj were unhappy because the changed ball was nearly 20 overs bowled, compared to the ball in use which was only 10 overs old. This change of ball, so quick, just after 10 overs of play caused the Dukes Balls Controversy, as balls aren't supposed to be changed that early. The change in the ball gave an advantage to England, as it turned much less than the one in use, making the Three Lions score 387 defendable runs, from the position of 271/7.

How Are Dukes Balls Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?

Dukes, Kookaburra, and SG Balls vary in a vast manner, and it's majorly due to construction, seam prominence, and how they behave in different conditions. While all three balls have six rows of seam, Dukes and SG balls are entirely hand-stitched. Kookaburra balls have two inside rows hand-stitched and two outside rows on each side machine-stitched. SG balls are stitched with a thicker thread.

The seam is quite high in Dukes balls, and this makes swinging these balls even better. Kookaburra balls doesn't swing much, but it does offer the bounce. Whereas, SG Balls allow good reverse swing in dry conditions. These differences make the balls ideal for different weather conditions. Dukes balls are good to play with in England, while Kookaburra balls are used in Australia. SG Balls are best for dry surfaces, like in India. ‘Somebody's Wife Is Calling' Jasprit Bumrah Reacts As Reporter’s Phone Rings During PC After IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 2’s Play (Watch Video).

The current lot of Dukes balls, used for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 are reported to be softer, and going out of shape very quickly, making it tough to swing. Hence, the Dukes balls controversy occurred, as the disadvantage hindered wickets.

