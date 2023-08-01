GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 1: The digital age is upon us, and as we become more reliant on the internet for work, entertainment, and staying connected, having a fast and reliable internet connection is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Act Fibernet, a leading name in the broadband industry, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking internet plan in Delhi - the Fastest Internet Plan ever seen in the city!

Experience Blazing Fast Speeds with Act Fibernet's Fastest Internet PlanAct Fibernet, known for its cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach, has raised the bar with its latest offering - the Fastest Internet Plan in Delhi. Based on Ookla's 2022 Q4 speed test results, ACT Fibernet is Delhi's fastest broadband, offering speeds up to 1 GBPS. With internet speeds reaching unprecedented levels, users can now enjoy seamless browsing, buffer-free streaming, and lag-free online gaming like never before.

Delhi, a city that never sleeps, demands reliable and robust internet service, and Act Fibernet's newest plan delivers exactly that. Whether you're a professional working from home, a student attending virtual classes, or a family looking for uninterrupted streaming of your favorite shows, this plan covers you.

Lightning Speeds, Unmatched PerformanceWhat sets Act Fibernet's Fastest Internet Plan apart from the rest is its remarkable speeds that will leave you in awe. With lightning-fast download and upload speeds, you can say goodbye to long loading times and say hello to instant access to everything the internet offers.

● Experience ultra-fast speeds with dedicated virtual speed lanes designed exclusively for your home broadband, ensuring a high-performance internet connection like never before.

● With ACT SmartStreaming™, you can indulge in seamless 4K streaming without any buffering interruptions.

● ACT SmartService™ guarantees a hassle-free service experience, ensuring you have a smooth and trouble-free time with their services.

● With the ultra-stable ACT SmartNetwork™, you can make uninterrupted video calls, ensuring a seamless and reliable communication experience.

● Connect multiple devices simultaneously without any compromise on performance.

Put Your Current Internet Plan to the TestDon't just take our word for it - put your current internet plan to the test with Ookla Internet Speed Test. Witness the astounding difference in speeds and experience the thrill of ultra-fast internet firsthand.

Act Fibernet Entertainment Plans Tailored for Your Needs

Act Fibernet understands that the internet is not just about work but also about entertainment. Here are some entertainment plans offered by Act Fibernet:

1. Entertainment Pack: Discover bundle packs from 300+ Live channels, 1000+ TV Shows, 500+ Originals & 10000+ Movies. The Entertainment Pack like the Delhi Signature offered by ACT Broadband is designed to provide customers with a comprehensive and delightful entertainment experience. Along with reliable internet connectivity, this plan includes access to a wide range of popular streaming platforms and content providers. Subscribers of the Entertainment Pack can enjoy a plethora of entertainment options, including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SONYLIV, Voot, AHA, EPICON, and Gaming Booster Pack, among others. All this for Rs.250/month!

2. Netflix Plan: You can now conveniently include your Netflix subscription in your ACT broadband bill. And the best part? It won't cost you anything extra! With Netflix plans starting at just Rs. 799 monthly, your entertainment is sorted, and your bill management becomes a breeze! Popular Netflix Plans in Delhi include SILVER PROMO STREAMING 150 Mbps | Unlimited data at ₹799/month, PLATINUM PROMO STREAMING 250 Mbps | Unlimited data at ₹1049/month, and DIAMOND STREAMING 300 Mbps | Unlimited data at ₹1349/month.

3. Speed Plans: ACT Broadband offers a range of speed plans that cater to different user needs and preferences. These speed plans ensure that customers can choose the one that best suits their internet requirements, whether it's basic browsing, streaming, online gaming, or heavy-duty downloads. Here are the key features of each speed plan:

● ACT Welcome - 50 MBPS, Rs. 549/month: This plan provides a decent internet speed of 50 Mbps at an affordable price, making it suitable for regular web browsing, video streaming in standard definition, and basic online activities.

● ACT Silver Promo - 150 MBPS, Rs. 799/month: With a significant increase in speed, this plan offers 150 Mbps, making it ideal for households with multiple users or those who frequently stream high-definition content and engage in online gaming.

● ACT Platinum Promo - 250 MBPS, Rs. 1049/month: The Platinum Promo plan takes the speed up a notch, providing 250 Mbps. This is excellent for homes with heavy internet usage, multiple connected devices, 4K streaming, and smooth gaming experiences.

● ACT Diamond - 300 MBPS, Rs. 1349/month: With 300 Mbps, the Diamond plan is designed for power users who demand lightning-fast internet for seamless 4K streaming, large file downloads, video conferencing, and online gaming without any lag.

● ACT GIGA - 1 GBPS, Rs. 1999/month: The ACT GIGA plan boasts an incredible speed of 1 Gbps (1000 Mbps), which is perfect for tech enthusiasts, professionals, and families with intense internet needs. It offers unparalleled performance for activities like 4K and 8K streaming, heavy file sharing, and running multiple bandwidth-intensive applications simultaneously.

Join the Act Fibernet Family Today!Delhiites, it's time to embrace the future of the internet. Switch to Act Fibernet's Fastest Internet Plan and experience internet speeds like never before. Say farewell to buffering, lag, and interruptions, and say hello to a world of limitless possibilities.

Join the Act Fibernet family today and take the first step towards a digitally empowered future. Visit its website [https://www.actcorp.in/] or call [1800 1022 836] to know more about its plans and how you can get started.

Act Fibernet: Redefining Internet Speeds, Redefining Your Digital Experience!

Act Fibernet:

Act Fibernet, an Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. division, is one of India's largest and most trusted broadband service providers. With a mission to deliver cutting-edge internet solutions and a vision to be the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive services provider, Act Fibernet continues to lead the way in technological innovation and customer satisfaction.

