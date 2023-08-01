The turtles are all ready to come out their shells and kick some butt as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in cinemas this Wednesday (and in India on a later date). The Jeff Rowe-directed film boasts a great animation style with Seth Rogen's writing aiming to tell the story of the Turtles' origins, and it looks the film is about to be a treat. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem Review: Early Reactions Call Seth Rogen's 'Visually Stunning' Animated Film a 'Total Blast'.

Being the first big theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film in a longtime, Mutant Mayhem looks like just the reinvigoration the franchise needs, and if early word is anything to go by, then it looks like we do have a great TMNT film on our hands. So, before you check out the film in theatres, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts an impressive cast and the main group of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello will be voiced by Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr and Micah Abbey respectively. The film will also see Jackie Chan voice Splinter with Ayo Edebiri voicing April O'Neil. The film also stars Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and more.

Plot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem follows the turtles as they get out of the shadows to make a name for themselves as heroes. However, when they do find a controversy, they get embroiled in a heap of trouble as a bunch of mutants start gunning for them.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to release in theatres on August 2, 2023. However, in India, the film is currently scheduled to be released later in the month on August 25, 2023. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Makers Introduces New Characters Voiced by Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube and Others in This Video – WATCH.

Review

A review for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem isn't available at the moment. As soon as we have one, the page will be updated.

