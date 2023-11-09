BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: In a world driven by innovation and conscious living, Plantigo, the brainchild of visionary Umesh Chhazzed, is rewriting the narrative of nutrition. Today, Plantigo proudly introduces its revolutionary line of plant-based protein products, promising clean and sustainable plant-based nutrition.

Umesh Chhazzed, the ingenious mind behind Plantigo, embarked on a transformative journey inspired by his 15-year-long tryst with whey protein. His realization that plant-based alternatives offered unparalleled benefits led to the creation of Plantigo. Fuelled by passion and deep knowledge garnered by voracious reading and experiential learning, Umesh curated a diverse range of products that stand as a testament to his dedication and expertise.

At the heart of Plantigo lies a compelling blend of art and science. Each product in the Plantigo line-up is a result of meticulous research, hands-on experimentation, and collaboration with top-tier experts. From performance-enhancing proteins to vegan collagen, biotin, and specially formulated products for children, Plantigo's offerings are as diverse as the needs of its consumers. But it's not just about what's inside the pack; it's about the promise it holds.

Plantigo's commitment to quality is unwavering. Every product undergoes rigorous testing in NABL-accredited labs, ensuring not just purity but perfection. These products are more than just supplements; they are a symbol of Plantigo's ethos--clean, organic, and vegan. Devoid of preservatives and crafted with FSSAI-notified ingredients, Plantigo's offerings redefine the standards of nutrition.

However, Plantigo is more than a brand; it's a lifestyle. Umesh Chhazzed, Founder & CEO, exclaims, "At Plantigo, we're not just selling products; we're nurturing a movement. We are passionate about guiding people toward healthier living through the power of plants. It's not just about proteins; it's about positive transformations. Plantigo isn't just a choice; it's a conscious commitment to a better you."

What sets Plantigo apart is providing customer delight. Umesh extends his expertise through private counselling sessions. Plantigo is not just about what one consumes; it's about the journey one embarks upon. It's a pledge to reverse aging, preserve muscle strength, and ensure overall well-being.

Plantigo isn't just a product; it's a revolution. It's a promise of a future where nutrition is not just a necessity but a delightful experience. Join us in embracing this transformative odyssey; because with Plantigo, the future of nutrition is now.

