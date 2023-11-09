Mumbai, November 9: Amazon reportedly announced to lay off its employees from Amazon Music in the latest round from three continents. According to reports, Amazon already laid off 18,000 employees from various departments last year, and earlier this year, the e-commerce giant laid off another 9,000 more. In total, the job cuts at Amazon have affected over 27,000 employees.

Amid the Amazon layoff rounds, Amazon Music is the latest department to get affected. The reports say there has yet to be a confirmation about the total number of employees laid off from the department. The Amazon Music layoff has affected employees from 3 continents, so that the numbers could be higher. Omegle Website Shuts Down After 14 Years, Founder Leif K-Brooks Says 'Don't Want Heart Attack in My 30s' in Statement on Closure of Online Video Chat Site.

Amazon Music Layoffs on Wednesday:

According to the reports, the Amazon Music staff in North America, Latin America, and Europe received notices about the layoffs. The reports further said that the job cuts announcement affected Amazon Music's audio and editorial teams. The Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company has a close eye on the "organizational needs" and considers what matters the most for the customers and business. The company has reportedly eliminated the employees to fulfill these needs. Snapchat Parent Snap Lays Off Nearly 20 Employees From Its Product Team.

According to the reports, the third quarter of the year comes with many "income-exceeding" opportunities like festivals, holiday shopping, and aligning with expectations. As per reports, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commented on the layoffs and said the company decided to be more "streamlined" with its costs and number of employees. He noted that Amazon added a "significant amount of headcounts" following the economy and business. Now, he said, the situation is uncertain.

