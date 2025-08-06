VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: In a world where millions still sleep hungry, Rice Kids is proving that compassion can cross continents and scale impact. What started as a small food drive in United states of America has grown into a global movement that has now served over 71,000 hot meals out of which 48,000 were across India. Founded in 2018, the youth-led nonprofit focuses on delivering fresh, nutritious meals to underserved communities, education and long-term self-reliance.

"Our work in India has shown me the power of proximity and purpose," said Anakh Sawhney, Founder of Rice Kids. "A single meal can open the door to a school day, and a school day can open up a child's future. That's the kind of impact we want to keep scaling, not just feeding people, but helping them thrive."

Rice Kids' focus shifted to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, when hunger surged among migrant workers and low-income families. Initiated as an emergency response, its operation in India is deeper and more purposeful today. Rice Kids scaled up rapidly, with the support of local partners and community volunteers, demonstrating how much farther each donation could go. Today, it supports over 1,000 children in India with daily nutrition and school access; many of them are the first in their families to complete formal education.

The organization built its programs beyond meal distribution in India. Rice Kids integrated food support with education and vocational training through partnership with NGOs like the Sunaayy Foundation. By combining nourishment with opportunity, the nonprofit is helping children stay in school and envision futures beyond survival, a future that ensures dignity, stability, and hope into their lives.

Rice Kids was founded by Anakh Sawhney when she was just nine years old. Born and raised in the U.S. to Indian parents, she was deeply moved by the poverty she witnessed on the streets of New York and visits to India. She began organizing food drives and soon built a nonprofit with a clear purpose to help the underprivileged. Since then, Rice Kids has raised over $100,000, built 300+ partnerships, and expanded across five U.S. states and India, keeping operations lean, with 100% of public donations going directly to food programs.

"As a first-generation Indian American, my connection to India is personal," added Anakh. "It's incredibly meaningful to know that our work is helping children in the country my parents came from. Every meal we serve is a reminder that even small efforts can carry deep impact when rooted in empathy."

Rice Kids plans to deepen its India presence by expanding to more cities, scaling its education-linked meal programs, and building stronger local collaborations. The organization is a growing ecosystem of compassion, youth engagement, and community action with empathy and efficiency at its core.

