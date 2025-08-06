New Delhi, August 6: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch date is leaked and might be released by the end of September 2025. While there is no official confirmation from Samsung yet, reports suggest the Galaxy S25 FE launch timeline could be similar to last year’s Galaxy S24 FE release, which arrived around the same period. Reports also indicate that South Korea may be the first country to get the upcoming smartphone.

As per a report of FNNews, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in South Korea on September 19. Following its debut in South Korea, the smartphone is likely to roll out in India and other global markets. Samsung will announce the price of the Galaxy S25 FE at its launch event. However, early reports indicate that the smartphone might be priced between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Be Available in October 2025 After Its Launch on August 20 Globally Along With Google Pixel 10 Series; India Launch Set on August 21.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a slim design, which could weigh around 190 gm. The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. The S25 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. The device is likely to be offered in two storage variants, one featuring 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and the other with 8GB RAM paired with 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S25 FE is also expected to be available in three colours, which is said to include Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue options. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on August 11, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The smartphone may come with a 12MP front camera. The rear camera setup of the Galaxy S25 FE might include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device is also tipped to include a 4,500mAh battery with support of 45W fast charging capability. The smartphone may run on One UI 8 based on Android 16.

