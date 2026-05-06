Business News | Rising Divorce Cases in India Highlight Need for Early Counselling, Says PsychiCare Founder Aakansha Kapoor

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: India is witnessing a steady rise in divorce cases, particularly in urban regions, but experts say the deeper concern is not separation itself, but unresolved marital distress and lack of early intervention.

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Recent trends indicate that India's divorce rate has nearly doubled over the past decade, increasing from approximately 0.4% to 1%, with a significant rise in filings across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. However, experts at PsychiCare state that these numbers do not reflect the full reality of Indian marriages.

"Low divorce rates are often mistaken for stable relationships. In practice, many couples continue in emotionally strained marriages due to social stigma, financial dependency, or family pressure," says a senior therapist at PsychiCare.

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Marital Distress Emerging as a Mental Health Concern

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights the seriousness of unresolved marital conflict:

- Over 37,000 individuals died due to marital issues between 2016 and 2020

- Around 25 people die daily due to distress linked to marriage

- A growing number of cases involve prolonged emotional conflict rather than immediate separation

Experts note that many individuals remain "stuck" between continuing the marriage and considering divorce, without access to structured guidance.

Common Causes Behind Rising Marital Conflict

Based on extensive clinical experience, PsychiCare identifies recurring factors contributing to relationship breakdown:

- Marriages driven by urgency, age pressure, or family expectations

- Lack of emotional preparedness and communication skills

- Minimal compatibility assessment before marriage

- Stress from dual-career lifestyles and changing expectations

- Conflicts involving extended family, including in-laws and boundary issues

"In many cases, the problem is not one event, but years of unaddressed patterns, silence, or repeated conflict," the team notes.

Counselling Before Divorce Can Change Outcomes

PsychiCare emphasises the importance of seeking online marriage counselling before reaching a point of separation.

Marriage counselling can help couples:

- Improve communication and reduce recurring conflict

- Address emotional disconnection and intimacy concerns

- Navigate trust issues, including infidelity

- Manage family-related stress, including conflicts involving parents or in-laws

- Gain clarity on whether the relationship can be rebuilt

The platform applies evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), and structured conflict resolution techniques, adapted to Indian relationship dynamics.

Founder's Statement

Aakanksha Kapoor, Founder & Licensed Psychologist at PsychiCare, said:

"What we are seeing is not just a rise in divorce, but a breakdown in how couples handle conflict and communication. Many relationships reach a point of collapse not because they are beyond repair, but because issues remain unaddressed for too long."

She added:

"By the time couples enter legal battles, the process becomes emotionally and financially draining, often affecting families and children as well. In many cases, years are lost in conflict or compromise."

"Marriage counselling gives couples a chance to address problems early, understand patterns, and make clear decisions, instead of moving directly into prolonged legal disputes."

Beyond Marriage Counselling: Addressing Root Causes

PsychiCare also provides specialised support in areas that often contribute to marital strain, including:

- Child and adolescent counselling, when parenting stress or child-related concerns impact the relationship

- Intimacy and sex therapy, for couples experiencing emotional or physical disconnect

- Family and in-law conflict counselling, addressing boundary issues and intergenerational dynamics

- Individual therapy, supporting personal stress, anxiety, or emotional burnout affecting the marriage

This integrated approach allows underlying issues to be addressed alongside relationship challenges.

Experienced Team and Global Reach

PsychiCare offers online counselling through a team of senior therapists, many with PhDs and 15 to 25 years of clinical experience. The platform has worked with thousands of clients across India and internationally, handling complex cases involving long-term conflict, emotional disconnection, and major relationship decisions.

About PsychiCare

PsychiCare is a global online therapy platform providing professional counselling for individuals, couples, families, and children. The platform focuses on evidence-based care, confidentiality, and culturally informed therapy to support clients through relationship challenges and mental health concerns.

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/psychicare.india

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/psychicare-india

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@psychicareindia

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