Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Risio, Chennai's first home dental care, from the house of Parasu Dental Hospital, a renowned multi-specialty dental hospital in Chennai, is all set to redefine oral hygiene care in the city by offering aesthetic, preventive, and restorative dental care at the homes of patients.

Risio's team of expert dentists will make home visits with their portable Pop-up unit to offer a wide range of dental care services including consultations, cleaning and polishing, teeth whitening, cavity filling, dentures, geriatric dental care, pit and fissure sealants, fluoride treatment, and mouthguards. The services will be available at all locations across Chennai. Its services are affordable and Risio also offers flexible payment options.

Risio, which means smile in Latin, believes in: "Dentistry done right, the first time". Its team will use thoroughly sanitised instruments for procedures; follow all the required hygiene and COVID safety protocols, and ensure that the area is cleaned up before leaving the patients' homes. Risio will be completely transparent with patients about processes, treatments, and costs involved.

Talking about Risio's at-home dental care, Dr C. Venkataraman, Founder and Chairman, Parasu Dental Hospital, said, "Oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide. Caries of permanent teeth affect about 2 billion people, including 520 million children. However, routine check-ups and preventive dental care can minimise the incidence of caries, as well as other dental problems such as gum diseases. Poor oral hygiene is predominant in India, as a majority of people do not visit dentists unless there is a problem. According to the National Consumer Usage and Attitude Survey (CUAS), only 3 out of every 100 respondents said they visited dentists at least once a year - whereas, the global average of visits to dentists stands at 57%. We started Risio because we believe that providing an opportunity for people to avail dental care from the comfort and safety of their own homes will change the scenario for the better. As our at-home dental care model eliminates the hassles in commuting to dental clinics, and there is no waiting time for patients, more and more people can get regular check-ups and avail timely dental care to maintain oral hygiene."

Parasu Dental Hospital was established in 1974. With his 48 years of experience, Dr. Venkataraman managed to grow this single-surgery clinic into one of the first multi-specialty dental hospitals in the city. Parasu Dental Hospital was recently recognized as the Best Multispecialty Dental hospital in Chennai at the V-Connect Pulse Healthcare Awards in September 2022.

For more details, please visit risio.in.

