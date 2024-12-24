PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: In a significant step toward combating the social stigma and health challenges associated with leprosy, Riyo Advertising has launched its first video campaign in collaboration with ALERT-INDIA. The campaign is a part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about the early signs of leprosy and the importance of timely medical intervention, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the disease in India.

Leprosy, though entirely curable, continues to affect thousands in India, often going undiagnosed due to lack of awareness and social stigma. The newly launched video campaign seeks to address these issues by delivering clear, relatable, and impactful messaging to communities nationwide. The film was released across all Riyo Advertising social media channels and garnered over 1 lakh views within a single day.

A Collaborative Effort for Change

Riyo Advertising, a Mumbai-based agency established in 2004, brings its expertise in strategic communication and broad outreach to the collaboration. Known for its extensive presence across more than 200 newspapers in English and regional languages, Riyo Advertising will amplify the campaign's message across print, digital, and grassroots platforms.

Narendra Bhanushali, CEO of Riyo Advertising, commented, "This campaign is a testament to the power of communication in addressing critical social issues. Supporting ALERT-INDIA aligns with our mission to drive meaningful change through creative and impactful outreach. We have created this film as a Labour of Love." The campaign is also part of Riyo Advertising's broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Founded in 1978, ALERT-INDIA has been a leader in leprosy treatment and advocacy, providing free medical care through a vast network of over 150 referral centers and a dedicated team of 35,000 trained personnel. Over the years, the organization has impacted more than 90,000 individuals in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, emphasizing education, treatment, and support for those affected by the disease.

"Early detection and timely treatment are key to combating leprosy. Through this partnership, we aim to extend our outreach, ensuring that accurate information reaches those who need it most, particularly in underserved areas," said Veera Mohan Rao, Director of ALERT-INDIA.

Breaking Barriers with Awareness

In its inaugural video, the campaign emphasizes early symptoms of leprosy, such as numbness in the extremities and changes in skin texture, encouraging viewers to seek medical help promptly. Future plans include additional campaigns focusing on diverse social challenges, including plastic pollution, food waste, deforestation, air pollution, fast fashion, and textile waste.

"Through storytelling and relatable visuals, we aim to not only educate but inspire action," shared Vijay Jaiswar, Creative Director of Riyo Advertising.

Future Outreach and Initiatives

The collaboration between Riyo Advertising and ALERT-INDIA marks a significant step toward fostering a more informed society. By integrating educational content into accessible platforms, the campaign seeks to dispel myths, reduce stigma, and ensure that leprosy patients feel supported and accepted.

The campaign will expand its reach through community engagement programs and partnerships with local stakeholders, leveraging both digital platforms and traditional media to maximize its impact. As part of its long-term vision, Riyo Advertising plans to create more films addressing other critical social and environmental topics, further strengthening its commitment to driving positive change.

About Riyo Advertising

Established in 2004, Riyo Advertising is a Mumbai-based advertising agency specializing in strategic communication and media outreach. With a focus on impactful storytelling, the agency works across print, digital, and community platforms to amplify messages that inspire action and drive change.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.riyoadvertising.com

About ALERT-INDIA

Since its establishment in 1978, ALERT-INDIA (Association for Leprosy Education, Rehabilitation, and Treatment) has been a key player in the fight against leprosy in India, providing free treatment and support to those affected by the disease. The organization also focuses on education, early detection, and rehabilitation efforts to ensure a comprehensive approach to leprosy care.

