Business News | Rooftop Solar Adoption Surges in Delhi as Subsidies, Awareness Drives Boost Installations: Tata Power-DDL

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi has witnessed a sharp rise in rooftop solar adoption over the past few years, driven by government subsidies, awareness campaigns and digital support systems, with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) crossing 10,000 rooftop solar installations across North and North-West Delhi.

According to the company, a total of 10,466 rooftop solar installations with a cumulative capacity of 160.3 MWp had been energised as of April 2026 under its flagship Project 'Suryansh'. The company stated the growth aligns with the Government's clean energy push under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

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The company said residential consumers accounted for the majority of installations, with 8,451 households adopting rooftop solar systems. It added that consumers are benefiting through reduced electricity bills and the ability to supply surplus power back to the grid.

The pace of adoption accelerated significantly during FY 2025-26, when 5,378 new installations adding 55.75 MWp capacity were energised, marking the highest annual rooftop solar addition in Delhi so far. Installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme also rose sharply to 3,100 during the year.

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The utility attributed the increase to financial incentives and outreach efforts. According to the company, combined Central and State subsidies of up to Rs 1.08 lakh have reduced upfront costs, allowing consumers to recover investments within two to three years.

Commercial and industrial consumers accounted for 2,015 installations, while more than 50 Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) also adopted rooftop solar systems.

The company also highlighted consumer engagement initiatives including deployment of "Solar Sakhis" in villages, "Solar Ambassadors" in urban areas, street plays, solar camps and awareness campaigns through metro advertisements, FM radio and social media.

Tata Power-DDL said it has also launched digital initiatives such as a solar calculator, dedicated call centre, WhatsApp helpline and online onboarding to simplify adoption under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The company added that it has solarised 18 of its own premises, generating 2.1 MWp of captive clean energy. (ANI)

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