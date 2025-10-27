India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Rose Merc Limited, a dynamic and diversified holding company specializing in event management services, spiritual radio broadcast, sports management, customer B2C products, and financial consulting services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KheloMore Sports Pvt. Ltd., a leading sports-tech platform dedicated to democratizing access to sports through venue bookings, coaching, and events across India.

This strategic partnership aims to foster collaborative growth in the sports ecosystem by exploring equity funding opportunities. Under the MoU, Rose Merc will leverage its expertise through its invested company, Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd., which has a proven track record in debt syndication exceeding 75,000 crores, to evaluate investment placements of up to 20 crores in KheloMore. Additionally, Rose Merc may directly invest in KheloMore to support its growth initiatives. The collaboration will focus on enhancing business efficiency, market expansion, skill development, and innovation in areas such as venue management optimization, data analytics for fan engagement, and scaling KheloMore's presence to over 10,000 venues while promoting inclusive participation, including among Gen Z and rural demographics.

The MoU establishes a joint working group to identify projects, share knowledge, and conduct market studies for funding rounds, aligning with India's burgeoning sports industry trajectory.

"We are thrilled to partner with KheloMore in this exciting venture that combines our financial acumen with their innovative sports-tech platform," said Uday Tardalkar, Chairman & Independent Director, Rose Merc Limited. "This MoU, including the potential for direct investment from Rose Merc and investment placements through Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd., represents a significant step toward empowering the sports sector with strategic investments, driving operational excellence, and creating scalable opportunities for growth that benefit enthusiasts across the nation."

"We are excited to partner with KheloMore Sports Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity to enhance accessibility and participation in sports across India" Said Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited. "By combining our strengths, we aim to create innovative solutions that promote inclusivity and engagement in the sports ecosystem. I look forward to the positive impact of our joint efforts ahead."

"This collaboration with Rose Merc opens new avenues for KheloMore to accelerate our mission of making sports accessible to all," said Mr. Jatin Paranjape, Promoter, KheloMore Sports Pvt. Ltd. "With their support in equity funding, including the possibility of direct investment and expertise from Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd., we are poised to expand our footprint, enhance user experiences through advanced analytics, and contribute to a healthier, more inclusive India."

The MoU is effective for an initial two-year period and underscores both companies' commitment to non-binding exploration of opportunities, with definitive agreements to follow as needed.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified holding company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a portfolio spanning marketing & event management, spiritual radio broadcast, sports management, and financial services. Committed to innovation and excellence, Rose Merc fosters strategic ventures to redefine business landscapes and drive profitable growth.

For more information, visit www.rosemerc.in.

About KheloMore Sports Pvt. Ltd.

KheloMore is a Mumbai-based sports technology platform founded in 2016 by Mr. Jatin Paranjape, a former Indian cricketer. The platform connects athletes, parents, and sports enthusiasts with verified coaches, academies, and sporting venues across India. KheloMore simplifies access to sports infrastructure by enabling online booking for coaching sessions, practice facilities, and tournaments across multiple sports such as cricket, football, tennis, and badminton.

The company's vision is to promote grassroots sports development by bridging the gap between players and quality coaching infrastructure through digital technology. Backed by notable investors including Dream Sports (Dream11), KheloMore has become one of India's leading digital ecosystems for amateur and semi-professional sports, contributing significantly to the growth of organized sports participation in the country

For more information, visit www.khelomore.com

