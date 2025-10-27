New Delhi, October 27: Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand, has started rolling out the Open Beta version of its latest OS, the Nothing OS 4.0 for its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. The new update introduces several new features, including Lock Glimpse, dynamic lock screen wallpapers, and more.

As per multiple reports, the new beta version brings a visual upgrade along with upgraded camera modes. It also features updated lighter icons, lock screen clock options, and a structured About section to enhance the user experience. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, in a blog post, announced that the company has begun rolling out the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta update for its Phone (3a) series. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Confirmed on October 29, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Evangelidis said, "We are the only smartphone brand in the last decade that has successfully launched, scaled and developed full end-to-end capabilities. This is no small feat in a market defined by high entry barriers, from massive capital requirements and complex supply chains to intense competition."

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Features

The Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta for the Phone (3a) series introduces a new feature called Lock Glimpse. The feature offers personalised, high-quality lock screen wallpapers from nine different categories, along with timely updates and useful information meant to enhance user experience without causing distractions.

Lock Glimpse is turned off by default on the Phone (3a) series. Users can activate it through Settings or by swiping left on the lock screen. It also allows customisation of wallpaper categories, manual refresh, or disabling of the feature. Nothing clarified that no personal data is shared when the feature is enabled. Evangelidis noted, "In future updates, you’ll be able to use your own photos, replacing standard wallpapers entirely and making every unlock uniquely yours." iPhone 18 Pro To Launch in 2026 With Variable Large Aperture and New Design; Check Other Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Other Models.

Evangelidis added that Nothing plans to pre-install a few trusted third-party apps and services that will blend with the Nothing OS experience. These will include commonly used apps that most users tend to download right after setup, like Instagram.

