VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: At the XXVIII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Rosneft signed a tripartite cooperation agreement on personnel development with Management Development Institute Gurgaon (Republic of India) and St. Petersburg State University. The document was executed by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, SPbU Rector Nikolai Kropachev and MDI Director Professor Arvind Sakhai.

The partners will offer joint programmes run by the Graduate School of Management (SPbU) and MDI Gurgaon, covering technology advancement in oil and gas, operational excellence, logistics, AI and digitalisation. The accord also envisages study visits to Indian energy companies for Rosneft specialists. Rosneft expects the initiative to cement a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership and help solve the Company's complex business tasks.

Tripartite Pact Inked at SPIEF: Rosneft, SPbU and India's MDI Gurgaon Unite on Talent Development

