Mumbai, February 19: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered application titled "e-Magic Box" to assist in the developmental needs of children aged 3 to 8 years. The platform is designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for parents and teachers, integrating modern technology with early childhood education.

The application features three specialised AI bots that provide instant responses to queries, aiming to make learning more interactive and accessible. This initiative aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS), focusing on nurturing young minds through creative storytelling, parental guidance, and enhanced classroom strategies for educators. Sarvam AI Launches ‘Samvaad’ Conversational Platform at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Aiming to Localise Generative AI for Indian Businesses

E-Magic Box App AI Bots and Core Features

Central to the e-Magic Box experience are three intelligent assistants designed for specific user groups. "Katha Sakhi" is a bot dedicated to creating engaging stories and creative content to spark a child's imagination. "Parent Tara" serves as a digital consultant for parents, addressing doubts related to child-rearing, while "Teacher Tara" assists educators in making classroom interactions more effective.

Beyond the dedicated mobile application, NCERT has ensured that these AI tools are accessible through popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. Users can simply type their questions and receive immediate AI-generated feedback, reducing the barrier for those who may not wish to download an additional application on their devices.

Multi-Platform Accessibility and Kingdom of Learning Campaign

To reach families without consistent smartphone access, NCERT has introduced toll-free IVRS numbers, 1800-212-0173 and 15108. Through these channels, users can access daily features such as "Story of the Day," "Song of the Day," and "Question of the Day," ensuring that digital learning reaches diverse socioeconomic backgrounds across the country. India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Formally Inaugurate AI Impact Expo Today.

Alongside the app launch, the council has initiated the "Kingdom of Learning" campaign. This outreach programme encourages active participation from the academic community and families to explore the platform’s resources. The initiative represents a broader push by the Indian government to embed AI within the foundational years of the national education system.

