Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading and renowned real estate developers across Mumbai, today announced the launch of 'Rustomjee Stella', in the Bandra East locality of Mumbai. The project aims to promote a balanced lifestyle where residents can embrace urban living as well as have enhanced accessibility to work. The project offers 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments, ranging in carpet area from 679 sq. ft. to 942 sq. ft. Redevelopment remains a strong focus area for the company, and this is the company's sixth project undertaken for redevelopment in Bandra East.

The company plans to launch one project per quarter and in FY24, Rustomjee has already launched 4 projects having GDV of INR 2250 Cr. For FY24, the Company added a total of 5 projects with an approximate GDV of Rs. 5100 Cr. Overall with 34 completed projects, the company has already rehoused over approx. 1,400 families to date.

Rustomjee Stella has been designed with the concept of mid-century modern style, focusing on open green space, natural finishes, and simple patterns that offer a minimal and organic look to the overall aesthetic of the project. Apartments are designed to offer spacious functional rooms, privacy, and maximize natural ventilation and lighting.

Amenities in the project will be spread across three levels. The ground floor will offer a kids' play area, multiple green pockets, as well as a rock-climbing wall. The first floor will feature amenities such as a gymnasium, indoor games, and a party area. Additionally, the rooftop will feature 25+ amenities classified into 5 zones: Sports, Events, Senior Citizens area, Theatre, and Multipurpose zone. These include a herb garden, yoga deck, sky observatory, amphitheatre seating, lookout bar, multipurpose court, and many more.

Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group said, "Pockets in and around BKC are strategically positioned to evolve into a premium residential hub, owing to their close proximity to commercial centers, quality educational institutions, and a well-established modern social infrastructure. This not only minimizes the daily commute for residents but also presents an opportunity for elevated living in the heart of Mumbai. Khernagar stands out as one such area, and it brings us immense joy to announce the launch of Rustomjee Stella. At Rustomjee, we have been transforming locations into prime choices for buyers and are all set to change the landscape of KherNagar with this project, offering residents an enhanced quality of life with high-end convenience."

Strategically located in Khernagar, with close proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex, the residents can seamlessly navigate to all corners of the city, with ease. Rustomjee Stella is a smart upgrade for homebuyers seeking an upscale lifestyle characterized by a balanced living environment. It not only provides modern amenities and convenience with enhanced connectivity but also grants control over their time and well-being.

Rustomjee Stella is the company's sixth project in the micromarket of Bandra. Its first two residential projects, Rustomjee Oriana and Rustomjee Seasons, located in Kalanagar, have received exceptional responses from homebuyers. Additionally, Rustomjee Erika, situated in KherNagar, is 84% sold and is currently under construction. It is one of the fastest-constructed structures completed in 23 months.

