Business News | S.L. Raheja Hospital Mumbai Announces the Launch of Enhanced Diagnostics and Orthorobo Care to Mark 45 Years of Clinical Excellence

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: As S.L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate marks its 45th year of delivering trusted healthcare, it reinforces its commitment to clinical excellence with the launch of two close-to-heart initiatives: a state-of-the-art Histopathology Department and the introduction of a robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery system. These developments were unveiled today at a special event at the hospital, graced by honourable trustees Mrs. Suman Raheja and Mrs. Jyoti Raheja.

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The Histopathology Department, originally established by late Dr. Anita Borges, was relaunched in its upgraded form, seamlessly blending legacy, deep clinical, expertise & enhanced capabilities. Recognised as a coveted Centre of Excellence for Histopathology by leading cancer institutes across India and internationally, the department has, to date, analysed over 2,20,000 samples till date since its inception in 2003. The department receives samples from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal, as well as from across major Indian states, covering a wide spectrum of complex cancer diagnoses, including lymphoma, breast, soft tissue, gynaecological, bladder, prostate, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers. The upgraded department is equipped with advanced quality control measures and diagnostic protocols that will ensure accurate, prompt, and dependable results, which will facilitate better decision-making among healthcare providers.

In its continued efforts to leverage technology for better patient care, the hospital also introduced orthopaedic robot which will be a smart assistant to the surgeon and enhance accuracy, precision & patient outcomes. This version of robot that would be used for orthopaedic surgeries facilitates better implant positioning, decreased trauma, precise alignment, and faster recovery times for patients undergoing Unilateral Knee Replacement (UKR) and Total Hip Replacement (THR).

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Highlighting the significance of these advancements, Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, added, "Over 45years into our journey of delivering exceptional healthcare, these two launches underscore our commitment to enhancing patient experiences across the continuum of care: from diagnosis to treatment. The upgraded Histopathology Department will enable clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions, while our robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery system will bring greater precision to surgical procedures. Through these advancements, we aim to deliver improved clinical outcomes and enhanced patient experiences."

Dedicating this department to late Dr. Anita Borges, Dr Pravin Mahajan, HOD - Histopathology, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate said, "As a centre of excellence since its inception, our Histopathology Department has built its reputation on a simple promise, accuracy, integrity, and trust. Over the years, it has been called upon across the country to provide second opinions in complex cases, reflecting the deep confidence clinicians place in its expertise. At its heart, however, this journey has always been about patients. Every diagnosis carries a responsibility, and every report a human story."

The department at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim has been further reinforced with a dedicated team of specialist doctors like Dr Maria Alina DeSouza, Consultant - Histopathologist & Dr Vivek Parameshwar, Consultant - Histopathologist, adding to its strong capability of diagnostics and clinical precision.

Commenting on the launch of the orthopedic robotic system, Dr. Lalit Panchal, Senior Consultant - Orthopedic Surgery, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate said, "Robotic-assisted surgery acts as an intelligent support to the surgeon, helping improve precision and surgical outcomes. It allows for better planning and execution of procedures. The system helps deliver safer, less invasive surgeries with natural results and faster recovery."

The orthopaedic robotic programme at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim is supported by a skilled surgical team, including Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgeon & Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar, Consultant - Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, who bring extensive experience in advanced joint replacement procedures.

With these launches, S.L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate reinforces its commitment to delivering quality healthcare, with a strong focus on outcomes, safety, and patient experience.

About IHH Healthcare ("IHH")

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network. www.ihhhealthcare.com

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