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News INDIA Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Relief From Scorching Heatwave With Rain, Lightning and Gusty Winds Over Next 4 Days Residents of the Delhi-NCR are likely to experience relief from the intense heatwave conditions over the next four days, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The anticipated shift in weather patterns is expected to bring down temperatures while also triggering rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across the region.

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New Delhi, April 28: Residents of the Delhi-NCR are likely to experience relief from the intense heatwave conditions over the next four days, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The anticipated shift in weather patterns is expected to bring down temperatures while also triggering rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across the region. As a result, a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) is also expected.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40-42 degrees Celsius. The national capital city is also likely to witness a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph. On April 29, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with the maximum likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum at approximately 26 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, are likely to occur during the morning, afternoon, and evening hours. Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning for Gujarat City; 6 Days of Intense Heat Forecasted.

The weather is expected to cool further on April 30, with the maximum temperature potentially dropping to 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum to around 24 degrees Celsius. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with isolated instances of thunder and lightning in certain areas. By May 1, the weather is expected to turn predominantly clear, although temperatures will remain relatively high, hovering around 40 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 24 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

Air quality across Delhi and NCR continues to range between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. In Delhi, AQI levels were recorded at 227 in Anand Vihar, 205 in Bawana, and 206 in the Cantonment area, indicating ‘poor’ air quality. Meanwhile, areas such as Ashok Vihar (193), Aya Nagar (199), and Chandni Chowk (162) reported ‘moderate’ air quality levels. In Greater Noida, AQI levels were recorded at 228 in Knowledge Park-3 and 253 in Knowledge Park-5, both falling under the ‘poor’ category. The situation remains more concerning in Ghaziabad, where AQI levels in Indirapuram (214), Loni (278), Sanjay Nagar (228), Vasundhara (225), and Ved Vihar-Loni (352) ranged from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor.’ Patna Weather Forecast: IMD Hints at Heatwave Break As Temperatures Dip Slightly.

Weather experts suggest that the expected rainfall and strong winds may help reduce dust and pollutant particles in the atmosphere, thereby offering some relief from poor air quality. However, residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of thunderstorms and high-speed winds. Amid an intensifying heatwave across several parts of India, authorities have taken precautionary measures to safeguard public health, especially that of students. Schools in Delhi, Noida, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to adjust their timings to avoid exposure to peak afternoon heat. Some states have already announced summer vacations, while others have opted for temporary closures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).