Honouring the outstanding achievements of our awardees at the 3rd edition of The SocioFare Awards presented by Sabri Helpage

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11: The SocioFare Awards 2025, presented by Sabri Helpage, unfolded as an evening of inspiration, celebration and entertainment at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Kolkata. The prestigious event honoured individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to community development and sustainability across the country.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Song 'Bam Bam Bhole': Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Screen on Fire With This Colourful Holi Anthem (Watch Video).

The awards recognised change makers from diverse regions including Delhi, Mumbai, Jharkhand, Nagpur, Bihar and various districts of West Bengal, acknowledging their tireless efforts in driving positive social impact. Each awardee's dedication to improving lives and fostering sustainable growth stood as a beacon of hope and progress.

The evening was graced by a distinguished lineup of Guests of Honour, whose presence added immense value to the occasion. Renowned Indian academic, linguist, and literary critic Professor (Dr.) Pabitra Sarkar shared his insightful thoughts, while Professor (Dr.) Ananya Baruya, Dean of the Faculty Council of Arts at Jadavpur University, addressed the audience with inspiring words on education and social development. The celebrated filmmaker Bauddhayan Mukherji, known for his Cannes Lion and National Award-winning works, shared his perspectives on storytelling as a tool for social change. Adding to the evening's charm, Chandan Sen, a distinguished Bengali actor, playwright, and director, spoke about the role of art and culture in uplifting communities.

Also Read | Liverpool vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Football Match at Anfield Stadium.

Aarti BR Singh, Founder of Sabri Helpage said, "As a social entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for mental health and community development, I believe that the true heroes of the world are often the ones whose work goes unnoticed and unrecognised. This award show is a tribute to those who quietly change lives, make sacrifices, and give their all to build a better world to live in. It is an honour to shed light on their remarkable efforts and remind the world that every act of kindness and courage deserves to be celebrated."

The event seamlessly blended inspiration with entertainment. A mesmerizing live concert, engaging comedy performance, and captivating dance acts created an unforgettable experience for the audience, adding a celebratory touch to the evening.

The 3rd edition of The SocioFare Awards 2025 not only recognized the efforts of those working for societal betterment but also reinforced the power of collaboration and compassion in shaping a better future. With its heartwarming stories of change-makers and lively performances, the evening truly reflected Sabri Helpage's mission to create a more inclusive and empowered society.

For more details visit our website at www.sabrihelpage.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)