After an electrifying teaser drop yesterday, the full song "Bam Bam Bhole" is finally out! Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna dance to the beats of what promises to be the biggest Holi track of the year, "Bam Bam Bhole", from Sikandar. Bursting with celebratory vibes, the song is a visual extravaganza, featuring a rap and a dance-worthy composition that is sure to energise audiences this festival of colours. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Festive Mood With Their Holi Special Track.

Whether it’s the teaser or the first song, "Zohra Jabeen", every asset released from Sikandar has been a hit, and now "Bam Bam Bhole" is yet another chart-topping track from the film. Packed with infectious beats and high-energy vibes, the song showcases the unmatched swag and electrifying dance moves of Salman Khan, who is joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, perfectly complementing the festive spirit.

While it’s mesmerising to watch Salman Khan in a Holi song, it’s also a grand treat from producer Sajid Nadiadwala to the audience. The song is a splash of colours, with upbeat and electrifying music by Pritam, alongside the voices of Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

The rap, written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), along with kid rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), adds a raw, energetic vibe to the track. ‘Sikandar’: A Salman Khan Film Has Evolved To Become a Festival in Its Own Right, Says Popular Trade Analyst.

Watch 'Sikandar' Song 'Bam Bam Bhole':

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been generating buzz since the release of its teaser and the song "Zohra Jabeen" a few days ago. Alongside Salman Khan, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release this Eid 2025.

