European football stalwarts Liverpool FC and Paris Saint Germain are gearing up to lock horns yet again, for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture. The Liverpool vs PSG UCL 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg match will be hosted at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. The first leg hosted at PSG's home, the famous Parc des Princes let us witness a close tie, where the then away side Liverpool edged past PSG, with a late goal from Harvey Elliott in the 87th minute. PSG 0-1 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Harvey Elliot’s Late Strike Gives The Reds Edge Over French Giants.

The PSG vs Liverpool game in the first leg was an unfortunate one for the Ligue 1 side. PSG were too good, playing at home. They had a massive 71% possession, 27 shots, of which 10 were on target, but sadly no goal. Liverpool on the other hand, played dull football and were barely doing anything significant.

The Reds however had luck on their side, as they had only two shots, of which only one was on target and that too turned into a goal. Playing now at their famous home pitch, the side are the automatic favourites. The Arne Slot-coached side will definitely go for a win, but if they settle for a draw, it should be enough.

Liverpool vs PSG Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Doubts over Cody Gakpo's availability are still there for Liverpool. Arne Slot will be a bit relaxed as no fresh injury concerns have affected the side further after the English Premier League 2024-25 match against Southampton FC. The Reds will however continue to miss Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez. The Reds are expected to field the same line-up as last time, except for one change up front, where Nunez might start in place of Jota. PSG is however expected to field the same line-up as in the first-leg, as Luis Enrique's side was definitely playing way better despite the loss. Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Credits ‘Hard Work’ to Team’s Current Success, Quotes NBA Legend Michael Jordan Assessing Team’s Win Against PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Liverpool Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).