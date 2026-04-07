The event brought music industry maestros together for panels, workshops and powerful live performances with the School of Music students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 7: Whistling Woods International's Cadence Music Festival 2026 brought together some of India's most celebrated musical voices, including Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh, Ameya Dabli, Naveen Kumar, Anandan Sivamani, along with filmmaker and WWI Founder & Chairman Subhash Ghai. The festival spotlighted a powerful and evolving trend in the industry, the renewed prominence of spiritual and culturally rooted music in contemporary cinema.

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Spanning three immersive days, Cadence 2026 emerged as a dynamic platform celebrating the confluence of tradition and modern musical expression. The festival highlighted how music continues to serve as a profound medium for identity, faith, and emotional connection, resonating deeply with both artists and audiences.

The festival opened with a soulful inaugural ceremony led by Kailash Kher, who, in conversation with Subhash Ghai, emphasized the importance of authenticity in artistic expression. "When you stay true to your art and yourself, your music finds its soul. People may not always understand the lyrics, but they will feel the connection," he shared, encouraging young artists to remain rooted in their individuality and cultural identity.

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Day two featured an engaging session with Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant, offering contemporary perspectives on devotional and spiritual music. Sonu Nigam highlighted music's universal power, saying, "Spiritual music heals, gives hope, and connects people beyond barriers." Merchant added, "Bhajan, Qawwali, or any spiritual form transcends religion and time. Music connects you to your soul, it dissolves boundaries and liberates you."

The final day celebrated transformation through music, with Ameya Dabli delivering a powerful performance and sharing his journey from investment banking to becoming a global devotional artist. His story reflected the festival's core theme of rediscovering purpose through music. The festival concluded with an electrifying closing session featuring Sukhwinder Singh, Anandan Sivamani, and Naveen Kumar. Reflecting on the emotional depth of music, Sukhwinder Singh remarked, "When music connects to the soul, it frees you," capturing the spirit of what he described as today's evolving, celebratory form of spiritual music.

Summing up the vision of the festival, Subhash Ghai said, "Music speaks to the soul. At Cadence 2026, we saw young creators rediscover their roots while boldly shaping the future of sound. When tradition and innovation come together with authenticity, they create a resonance that transcends time."

Alongside headline sessions, the festival featured competitions, workshops, and interactive panels, offering students invaluable exposure to both the creative and philosophical dimensions of music. Participants also had the unique opportunity to showcase their talent in front of some of the industry's most respected names.

Cadence Music Festival 2026 reaffirmed its position as a distinctive platform that not only celebrates musical excellence but also explores its deeper role in connecting culture, spirituality, and storytelling.

About Whistling Woods International

Whistling Woods International (WWI) is India's premier Film, Communication & Creative Arts Institute. Since its inception in 2006, WWI has successfully delivered world-class education in all creative and technical aspects of filmmaking. Located inside Mumbai's Film city Complex, students receive hands-on instructions in the discipline they want to pursue.

For more information- https://www.whistlingwoods.net/

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