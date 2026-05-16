Nepal vs United States of America Live Streaming Online and Free TV Telecast, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 106th ODI

Nepal National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Live Streaming: Nepal are set to host the United States of America (USA) in the 106th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two (2023–2027) on May 16. The NEP vs USA match held at the Tribhuvan University (TU) International Cricket Ground, is a vital fixture for both sides as they look to recover from narrow defeats against Scotland earlier this week. While the USA aim to reclaim their position at the top of the standings, Nepal are desperate for points to move out of the bottom half of the league table. You can find Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Match Overview: Nepal vs United States of America

Feature Details Tournament ICC Cricket World Cup League Two (2023–27) Match Number 106th ODI Date & Time Saturday, 16 May 2026 Venue TU International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur TV Channel (Nepal) Kantipur TV Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Stream (Global) ICC.tv / Willow TV Head-to-Head (Last 5) Nepal 2, USA 2, Tied 1

NEP vs USA Live Streaming in India

For fans in India, the match will be accessible through dedicated digital sports platforms. There are two primary ways to stream the action live:

FanCode: The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game by purchasing a "Match Pass" or a broader "Cricket Pass" for monthly or annual access. FanCode remains the primary hub for ICC Associate member fixtures in the Indian market. NEP vs USA TV Telecast in India

As of the current broadcast cycle, there is no official live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on any mainstream television channel in India. Fans are advised to rely on the aforementioned digital streaming platforms to watch the live video feed. Will Virat Kohli Play ICC ODI World Cup 2027? Here’s What RCB Batsman Has To Say.

Match Context and Importance

Both teams enter this fixture following heartbreaking results. Nepal suffered a two-run defeat via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method against Scotland, a result mirrored by the USA in their subsequent outing against the same opponent.

The USA currently occupy the second spot in the nine-team table, having secured 18 victories. A win on Saturday would see them leapfrog Scotland to regain the lead. Nepal, meanwhile, sit in seventh place. Despite their lower ranking, the 'Rhinos' boast a formidable home record at Kirtipur, where the vocal support of the local crowd often proves to be a decisive factor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).