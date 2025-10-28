Seoul [South Korea], October 28 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Co. Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung are set to meet with Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang in Seoul on Thursday, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Citing sources from the business community on Tuesday, the report said that Huang, who is visiting South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, will participate in an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nvidia's launch of the GeForce graphics processing unit (GPU) in Korea at COEX in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, on Thursday.

"He is then scheduled to attend a dinner meeting with Chung at an undisclosed location in Seoul. Lee is also expected to join the dinner. Lee and Chung are expected to travel to Seoul after attending the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju to meet with Huang," the report said, citing sources.

The upcoming gathering between the heads of Korea's two leading conglomerates and Huang is anticipated to center on partnerships across various fields, including semiconductors, autonomous driving, software-defined vehicles (SDV), and robotics.

The three met in Washington, D.C., in late August during the Korea-US Business Roundtable.

"Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor Group signed a strategic partnership with Nvidia to drive mobility innovation. Under the deal, Hyundai announced it would use Nvidia's accelerated computing hardware and generative AI development tools to enhance intelligence across SDVs, robotics, and mobility solutions, as well as to expand AI applications across its business operations," the report noted.

Hyundai also plans to leverage its robotics subsidiary Boston Dynamics Inc to develop AI-powered robots using Nvidia's Isaac robotics platform.

Samsung's fifth-generation HBM3E 12-layer product has passed the US company's qualification tests and is expected to begin shipments soon.

Samsung also recently agreed to cooperate extensively in Nvidia's Stargate Project, a massive AI infrastructure initiative jointly promoted with OpenAI Inc. and SoftBank Group, the report mentioned. (ANI)

