Kolkata, October 28: Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh and his children were arrested allegedly for going on a rampage inside a housing complex in the Kasba area of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, during which Rakesh and his daughter and son allegedly assaulted the owner of a flat and his children.

The police said that the BJP leader has a flat in a multi-storeyed building in Kasba. However, he was accused of forcibly occupying another flat in the same residential complex. When the owner of the flat went to remove things from the place along with his workers, Rakesh Singh and his children allegedly attacked him. The victim alleged that the attackers had firearms. NIA Arrests Absconding Accused in Mob Attack on BJP Leader in West Bengal.

The owner of the flat, Chandu Khan, was injured in the attack and was admitted to a hospital. Chandu's sons, Saptarshi Khan and Rajarshi Khan, were also injured. They alleged that the BJP leader, his son and daughter beat them up with the butt of a gun and knives. Based on their complaint, the Kasba Police arrested Rakesh Singh, his children, Shivam and Simran.

Rajarshi Khan said, "Rakesh Singh has a flat on the fourth floor. He has forcibly occupied our flat on the third floor. He has kept his belongings there. I have repeatedly asked him to remove the belongings. But, he did not remove them. We were taking the workers today and putting their belongings down because we were paying rent. Then eight to nine people came and beat my father and brother. They had firearms in their hands. They beat them with gun butts. My father had to be admitted to the hospital. They also attacked me with a knife." BJP Leader Roopa Ganguly Arrested After Night-Long Protest in Kolkata Over Schoolboy’s Death After Being Runover by KMC Vehicle.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "The BJP leader and his son and daughter have been arrested. A case has been registered against them. Investigation is on." On September 3, Kolkata Police arrested Rakesh Singh on charges of vandalism at the headquarters of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee in Kolkata. The BJP leader had been absconding since he led the vandalism at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata on August 29.

On September 1, the police arrested Rakesh Singh's elder son Shivam Singh for allegedly aiding his father's escape, who is the main accused in the vandalism. Singh was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the Congress against the alleged attack and defacement of posters of its leaders, Rahul Gandhi and others.

