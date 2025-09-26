Seoul [South Korea], September 26 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Group is partnering with Samsung Electronics to build an integrated Internet of Things (IoT) environment that connects smart homes with smart cars, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Hyundai Motor and Kia announced the launch of a "Home-to-Car" service that links their connected car platforms - Bluelink, Kia Connect, and Genesis Connected - with Samsung's global smart home platform, SmartThings, on Thursday.

"With the new service, drivers can control their vehicles directly from the SmartThings app without switching apps. They can check tyre pressure, air-conditioning systems, remaining driving range, window status, and battery charge in real time. Remote functions such as door lock and unlock, engine start, climate control, and EV charging are also supported," the report said.

The service also enables integration with home appliances. The report explained that when a user activates "away mode" on a busy morning, for example, all lights and appliances at home turn off, the robot vacuum begins cleaning, and at the same time, the car automatically starts its engine with the air conditioner or heater running.

Hyundai Motor highlighted the global reach of SmartThings, which is used by hundreds of millions worldwide, noting that the platform supports not only Samsung products but also a broad range of third-party devices. This creates synergy by linking Hyundai Motor and Kia vehicles to a wide ecosystem of smart home devices.

The partnership aligns with Hyundai Motor Group's software-defined vehicle (SDV) strategy, which emphasizes strengthening connectivity between cars and mobile devices through data-driven services. The company said it expects this collaboration to lay the foundation for a broader ecosystem connecting smart homes and vehicles.

"Cars are no longer just a means of transportation but another platform that connects to customers' living spaces," the report cited a Hyundai official. "Through this alliance, we will continue to provide seamless experiences that link automobiles with all aspects of daily life." (ANI)

