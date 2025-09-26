New Delhi, September 26: Boxing Federation of India will conduct the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1 to 7 to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations. Competition will be held in 10 categories each for men and women, in line with the World Boxing weight categories. It will also provide the gold and silver medallists a pathway to making it to the Elite National Camp, making it one of the most prestigious domestic competition for all boxers. World Boxing Championships 2025: Sakshi Chaudhary Continues India’s Fine Start in Women’s 54 kg Category.

“Indian boxing is undoubtedly on the rise and the BFI is committed to an athlete centric approach that is already showing good results. The BFI Cup 2025 is another step in that direction as it will provide many young boxers a chance to make their mark and come in national contention,” said BFI president Ajay Singh. “Tournaments like the BFI Cup will provide the top boxers an opportunity to test their preparation and also helps BFI identify fresh talent,” he added.

BFI Cup 2025: Countdown Begins!

🥊 Get Ready for BFI Cup 2025! 🥊 The countdown is on for one of the biggest boxing showdowns of the year! 🔥 Ten elite Men’s & Women’s categories 🏆 A chance to join the National Camp 📍 Venue: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kelambakkam, Chennai pic.twitter.com/2BjL6vehn9 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 26, 2025

State units or boards which finished in the top-eight in the 8th Elite nationals can send one boxer to the BFI Cup in each category along with SAI NCOE and host Tamil Nadu. Apart from these, participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members in the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 championships, medallist in any international meet since 2022, medallists from Goa and Uttarakhand National Games, and medallists from the 6th Youth Nationals will also be eligible to participate. Entries will only be accepted through official States and Units. World Boxing Championships 2025: Nupur Confirms First Medal for India with Comfortable Win in Women's 80+ Kg Quarterfinal.

India won two gold, a silver and a bronze in the recently concluded World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, United Kingdom–their best-ever medal haul outside India. India will also be hosting the World Boxing Cup Finale later this year, looking to build on the success of the first two legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).