PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21: In an era where climate urgency dominates global discourse, Sandeep Choudhary, President of the India Chapter of Save Earth Mission, is emerging as a symbol of visionary leadership, spiritual science, and grounded action. On July 24, 2025, he is set to present what is being called "The Unevil" -- a transformative global framework for environmental and spiritual restoration -- broadcast live on First India News from 8 PM onwards, to a worldwide audience of media, scientists, environmentalists, and policy-makers.

Also Read | How To Monitor Employee Productivity Effectively With TimeCamp Software.

With the recent record-breaking plantation drive where over 500,000 trees were planted in just one hour under his leadership, Choudhary has drawn global praise from leading environmental organizations. This achievement was part of Save Earth Mission's bold vision to plant 30 billion trees by 2040, powered by real-time tech, geo-tagging, and citizen participation.

July 15, 2025, marked another milestone as supporters and fans from across the globe celebrated Sandeep Choudhary's birthday by organizing coordinated plantation drives in multiple countries, including India, UAE, Thailand, Kenya, and the United States -- turning personal celebration into planetary action.

Also Read | UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Aditya Birla Group-Owned Company Net Profit Falls 10% Sequentially, Revenue Down 7.75%.

Sandeep's growing influence is now evident online as well, with his name regularly trending on X (formerly Twitter) in India, the UAE, and the US, thanks to his bold takes on energy, consciousness, and sustainability. From decoding the enigmatic AI171 plane incident to presenting the spiritual science of 3,6,9, his insights continue to captivate and challenge global thought leaders.

Now, as the world prepares for the highly anticipated July 24 unveiling of The Unevil, insiders hint at a revolutionary blueprint that merges environmental science, spiritual geometry, and next-gen climate technology -- a first-of-its-kind holistic solution for Earth's healing.

"The Unevil is not just a case study -- it is the spiritual and scientific revelation Earth has been waiting for. It's time we stop fighting climate change and start healing the planet with consciousness and collaboration," says Sandeep Choudhary.

This isn't just another climate speech. It's a historic moment of reckoning, innovation, and action.

- Watch The Unevil LIVE on First India News, July 24 at 8 PM IST.

- Also streaming live on YouTube & Facebook at @firstindiatv

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)