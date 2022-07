Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany Bharat, achieved a significant milestone by delivering 4 units of Sany SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler crane, India's largest crawler crane, to Sanghvi Movers Limited. Sany is the largest slew crane manufacturer in India and Sanghvi Movers Limited in the largest Hoisting Solutions company of India ranked 6th largest worldwide. With this addition, Sanghvi Movers Limited, the largest Hoisting Solutions Company of India, will have nearly 60 Sany crawler cranes, Truck Cranes and All Terrain Cranes to offer as rental solutions for core infrastructure projects across multiple sectors. The keys for these Sany SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler cranes were handed over to Sanghvi Movers Ltd at a formal function held in Pune.

Speaking at the function, Deepak Garg, Managing Director Sany India and South Asia said, "This milestone has boosted our confidence to accomplish large turnkey projects with Sanghvi Movers and other companies in the infrastructure and engineering sector in India. As their trusted partner, we will continue to deliver high-performing equipment that provide excellent safety, reliability and durability in extreme working conditions at mining and wind power sites. We always aspire to collaborate with companies like Sanghvi Movers Limited and support large infrastructure projects that India is set to achieve in future. In addition, Deepak Gargoutlined the parallel growth path of Sanghvi Movers and Sany Group since their inception in 1989."

The SCC8000A is an 800-ton lifting capacity crawler crane, customised to meet the application requirements of mega infrastructure projects such as Wind Power, Cement, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure and almost every segment of the heavy haulage industry. Sany Crawler Cranes feature excellent reliability and highest operational efficiency while offering technological innovations, maximum safety, stability and flexibility in all kinds of operating environments. SCC8000A Crawler Cranes are currently being used at a wind power project in Gujarat.

At the handover function held in Pune, Rishi Sanghvi, Managing Director, Sham Kajale, Joint Managing Director and CFO, SML Group promoter Mina Sanghvi and Non- executive Women Director Maithili Sanghvi of Sanghvi Movers Limited, were present to receive the keys for the 4 units of SANY SCC8000A 800 Ton crawler cranes. From Sany Bharat, Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Dawson Zhu, Executive Director, Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer and Sanjay Saxena, Senior Vice President and Head of Heavy Equipment Business Unit for Sany India and South Asia were present along with senior leadership team from both companies.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India and South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers and associates. Sany has more than 22000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India and other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

