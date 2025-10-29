NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 29: SAR Televenture Limited, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure and managed network services, has announced that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 100% equity stakes in M/s Blue Lotus Support Services Private Limited and M/s Whitefield Communications Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs. 800 crore.

The transaction shall mark a significant strategic milestone for SAR Televenture as it will consolidates its position in India's rapidly expanding telecom infrastructure sector and expects to strengthens its operational footprint across the southern region of the country.

Strategic Rationale and Synergies

The acquisition of Blue Lotus Support Services and Whitefield Communications aligns seamlessly with SAR Televenture's core business strategy of delivering integrated telecom infrastructure solutions, including tower management, fiber deployment, and network maintenance. Both acquired entities bring robust operational expertise, established client relationships, and proven execution capabilities in the telecom services domain.

The integration of these businesses is expected to generate substantial operational synergies through enhanced resource utilization, cost efficiencies, and an expanded service portfolio. SAR Televenture anticipates that the combined entity will benefit from shared infrastructure, optimized logistics, and unified management systems - contributing to higher operational efficiency and service excellence. Consequently, combines entity will get a total of 4,50,000 aprx additional retail customer base in addition to the existing 4,00,000 lacs customer base.

Geographical Expansion in Key Southern Markets

This acquisition also marks SAR Televenture's strategic entry into high-growth markets across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. These states are witnessing significant acceleration in data usage and 5G network rollouts, making them critical regions for telecom infrastructure expansion. With Fusionnet Web Services Private Limited presence in Northern India, the acquisition will bring SAR Tele on PAN India Level.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rahul Sahdev, Managing Director, SAR Televenture Limited, said, "The acquisition of Blue Lotus Support Services and Whitefield Communications represents a natural progression in our growth journey. It enables SAR Televenture to strengthen its southern operations, enhance our service delivery capacity, and capitalize on emerging opportunities in India's evolving digital and 5G ecosystem. The resulting synergies will reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Enhancing Capabilities and Long-Term Value

The transaction is expected to augment SAR Televenture's service capabilities in key domains such as fiber network management, tower infrastructure, and managed services, while creating a scalable platform to support future expansion. The integration of skilled human capital, combined with advanced technological capabilities, positions the company to deliver end-to-end solutions to telecom operators and enterprise clients nationwide.

The acquisition underscores SAR Televenture's strategic intent to drive sustainable growth, deepen its market presence, and contribute meaningfully to the development of India's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

SAR Televenture Limited is a leading telecom infrastructure and services company engaged in tower construction, fiber optic deployment, and managed network operations. The company partners with leading telecom operators and enterprises across India to enhance connectivity, network reliability, and service quality in alignment with the nation's digital growth objectives.

