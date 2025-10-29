Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama starring Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is making waves at the box office. The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri released in the theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Despite facing a direct clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's supernatural film Thamma. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Drama Collects INR 18.98 Crore in India.

The film has connected well with moviegoers, especially across smaller cities, and Harshvardhan Rane is enjoying the love pouring in for his latest release. Amid this, a fan slammed him for comparing Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday’s blockbuster film Saiyaar. Here’s how Rane replied to the comment.

Netizen Slams Harshvardhan Rane for Comparing ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ With ‘Saiyaara’

In a viral screenshot shared on Reddit, a netizen slammed Harshvardhan Rane for comparing his latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, with Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara. He even went on to call the film a “sh*thole.” His comment went viral on the internet and soon caught the actor’s attention, prompting him to respond. However, Rane didn’t reply with an abusive reaction; instead, he responded humbly and even offered an apology.

The screenshot shared on Reddit show the fan saying, "Stop comparing your sh*t to Saiyaara. Love has a standard and your film is a complete sh*t. Linking Ahaan when he watched Thamma dumb f. Then comparing Saiyaara when thsi sh*thole should be puked on Indian audience deserves better than ewww."

Harshvardhan Rane Humbly Responds to Netizen Who Criticised Him Comparing ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ to ‘Saiyaara’

In his reply, Harshvardhan wrote, "Sorry sir, will work harder. Sonam, Ahaan and Saiyaara are better."

Harshvardhan Rane Thanks Fans for Showing Love to ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’

Ever since the release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane has been visiting theatres across different cities to catch the reactions of audiences to his film and also interact with them. During a screening of the film in Gujarat, the actor thanked moviegoers for their love and said, "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana's film released along with mine. Watch both the films, pleas,e and enjoy both. This sends a good message that aap logon ne akele poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatam kar diya." ‘Thamma’ Movie Review: Not Enough Bite in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Supernatural Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

More About ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’

Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of Vikramaditya (Rane) whose love for Adaa (Sonam) spirals into obsession. The movie also stars Sachin Khedekar and Rajesh Khera, among others in key roles. As per an update shared by Rane, the movie has crossed the INR 50 crore mark in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).