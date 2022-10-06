New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the historic milestone of opening its 100th hotel in India with the opening of Lagoon Sarovar Premiere, Pondicherry.

A pioneer in Mid- Market segment with more than 27 years in operation, Sarovar Hotels is a leading hospitality chain in the country with presence in more than 67 destinations across India and Africa from Business to Leisure; Hills to Backwaters; Pilgrim to Heritage and Mountains to Beaches.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

Lagoon Sarovar Premiere Resort is spread across 33-acres of land nestled on the banks of Chunnambar Backwaters. Pondicherry's beautiful French colonial architecture is reflected through our resort's rooms. Each has a private sit-out area overlooking an infinity pool and tranquil backwaters. Paradise Island, a unique icon of Pondicherry is adjacent to Lagoon Sarovar Premiere resort.

Lagoon Sarovar Premiere Resort is conveniently located 20 minutes away from Pondicherry airport, 3 hours drive from Chennai international airport. It's well connected with Pondicherry's train and bus stations.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Transfer News: Arsenal Monitoring Manchester United Attacker’s Contract Situation.

The resort houses Flavours - all-day dining restaurant by the lily pond overlooking the pool with an array of local and international delicacies. Rhythm Bar, overlooking the bay offers a variety of Cocktails, Mocktails and Barbeque eats.

To celebrate your special moments or host business meets, the resort offers 5000 Sq. ft. lawn by the backwaters. The resort is also equipped with an activity area to play snooker, board games, outdoor live chess and offer a whole lot of delightful water activities from Scuba Diving to Snorkeling; Kayaking to Surfing; and Boating to Paddle Boarding at Paradise Island. It houses a separate kid's play zone.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels said, "2022 is a milestone year for us as we open our 100th hotel. This hotel holds a special place in our portfolio of hotels. Our vision 27 years ago was to make hospitality accessible in every part of the country. Our future vision is to strengthen our strong presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities."

Brimming with unspoiled beaches, heritage buildings, French quarters, ancient temples & churches and a colonial ambience, this city has a lot of offers to its visitors. Must visit places when in the vibrant city of Pondicherry are La Maison Rose, Eglise De Notre Dame Des Anges, Rock Beach. One can also go scuba diving or enjoy the sunset at Rock Beach.

Lagoon Sarovar Premiere Resort - A hidden Paradise.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)