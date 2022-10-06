Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. The show stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in the titular roles and currently, the drama revolves around Rhea faking her pregnancy. It will soon be seen that Rhea will land into a soup as she will raise suspicion in Prachi’s mind. Kumkum Bhagya Fame Krishna Kaul Fulfils His Dream by Dancing With Bharti Singh on Stage.

Rhea will be seen talking about getting a deep tissue massage at a parlour and Prachi will happen to overhear her. Prachi will wonder as to how will she get a massage done as she is pregnant. She will find something fishy and will get ready to dig out the truth regarding her pregnancy as a pregnant lady can never opt for a deep tissue massage. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sriti Jha to Enter Colors' Dance Reality Show as Wild Card Contestant (Watch Promo Video).

Rhea will be unaware that Prachi has a doubt about her. Here Alia will notice Prachi and will run to save Rhea from making a mistake. Alia will overhear Prachi discussing about Rhea planning to get a massage done with Shahana and that she plans to pretend to attend the massage parlour. Alia will hide the visiting card of the concerned Parlour which Rhea intends to visit and Prachi will land in a dilemma.

Now it will be interesting to see how Prachi manages to get hold of the truth and expose Rhea! Keep reading LatestLY for more interesting details on your favourite television shows.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).