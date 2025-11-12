PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 12: Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL | BSE: 543688 | INE324X01026), one of India's leading agro and organic FMCG companies, today announced its Unaudited Q2 & H1 FY26 financial results.

Also Read | Maharashtra ATS Raids Teacher's Homes in Mumbra and Kurla Over Suspected Al-Qaeda Links.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 Fy26* Total Income of ₹ 637.85 Cr, YoY growth of 26.03%

Also Read | Julian Nagelsmann Backs Struggling Florian Wirtz To Rediscover Form for Germany, Liverpool.

* EBITDA of ₹ 35.79 Cr, YoY growth of 8.47%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 5.61%, YoY down by 91 Bps* Net Profit of ₹ 15.25 Cr, YoY growth of 35.74%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.39%, YoY growth of 18 BpsConsolidated Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 336.14 Cr, YoY growth of 23.43%* EBITDA of ₹ 18.65 Cr, YoY down by 14.58%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 5.55%, YoY decline of 247 Bps* Net Profit of ₹ 8.23 Cr, YoY growth of 1.00%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.45 %, YoY decline of 54 Bps

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Rohit Gupta, Chairman, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, said: "Our performance in the first half of FY2025-26 reflects our focus on sustainable growth and operational efficiency. Despite challenging market conditions, we have maintained profitability and strengthened our financial position. The successful completion and monitoring of our Rights Issue mark another important step in our growth journey, enabling us to further enhance our production capabilities and expand our market reach."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)