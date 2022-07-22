New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/GPRC): Sandeep Choudhary on the World's biggest mission to save earth, Co-founder of Inflector India, has been honoured by the biggest "National Pride Award" today at a five-star hotel in Delhi for saving the world from global warming.

Sandeep Choudhary has been honoured with many prestigious awards of the country in the past, he has been honoured with many big awards by the Chief Minister and Governor of many states, recently he was also honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award and the Icons and Trailblazers Award

Also Read | 68th #NationalFilmAwards:

The Award for the Most Film-friendly State Has Been Given to … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Sandeep Choudhary is constantly working to save the earth from global warming and this wonderful mission of his is getting a lot of appreciation this is the reason why he has been honoured with many awards of the country.

Save Earth Activist Sandeep Choudhary is from a middle-class family of Rajasthan and he is working on the biggest project Inflector India to save the world.

Also Read | Who is Rishi Sunak? Here is Everything You Need to Know About The Indian Origin Candidate Who Could Replace Boris Johnson As British Prime Minister.

Sandeep Choudhary is the Co-founder of Inflector India, his firm makes inflectors that help to reduce carbon emissions. He founded this firm in the year 2019 with the mission of saving the earth from global warming and today he is discussed all over the country and his mission is getting appreciation.

A common man does not understand how global warming is a big problem in the world. He finds this word a bit technical. That's why he doesn't get to the bottom of it. Most of people think that at present there is no threat to the world.

Let's know how Inflector helps in preventing global warming.

Inflector is a solar heat barrier and more than 60 countries of the world use inflectors in different ways, actually, solar heat is not the cause of global warming, the sun's rays are important for keeping humans, animals, and birds, animals alive, but due to the formation of a layer in the atmosphere of greenhouse gases, the sun's rays are the cause of global warming and when we use inflector, it helps to prevent the toxic rays of the sun from coming in.

Sandeep Choudhary was also paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. During the meeting, Sandeep Choudhary informed the Governor about Inflector India, and highlighted that the carbon generated in India is 45000 million tonnes every year, so how it can be reduced and the earth can be saved from global warming, On this the Governor praised and encouraged him.

"Global warming is a real threat to the planet and us, and all of us need to contribute in every small and big way to find a solution to the challenge," added Sandeep Choudhary.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)