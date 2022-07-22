Rishi Sunak has emerged as one of the top candidates for the post of UK PM, to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has been a member of the Conservative Party for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015.

Rishi Sunak's parents were originally from Punjab. Rishi Sunak comes from a Punjabi Hindu family. His father's name is Yashveer Sunak and mother's name is Usha Sunak. The Sunak family had shifted to the UK long ago.

After graduating, he worked for Goldman Sachs and later as a partner at the hedge fund firms The Children's Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners. UK Ministers Ask PM Boris Johnson To Sack Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Indian software company Infosys. His wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy. Rishi and Akshata have two daughters. Both were married in the year 2009.

Sunak worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs as an analyst between 2001 and 2004. UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss Final Candidates in Race to Prime Minister of UK

Rishi Sunak co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry into politics.

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has quickly risen up the Tory party ranks.

As the first Chancellor of the Exchequer of Indian heritage, Sunak made history in February 2020 when he was appointed to the most important UK Cabinet post.

Barely in office, Sunak faced the coronavirus pandemic as the first significant endurance test, but it also allowed him to establish a profile.

Sunak, on July 5, 2022, resigned from his post along with minister Sajid Javid, expressing a lack of confidence in Johnson's leadership. Later that week, Sunak announced his prime ministerial bid, and is currently at the top in the race within the Conservative party.

