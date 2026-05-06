Business News | Scholarships After Class 12 in 2026: Complete Guide to Government Schemes, Private Exams and How to Secure Funding Fast

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: With Class 12 results around the corner, one question matters more than anything else: how will you afford college without putting financial pressure on your family? The good news is that 2026 offers more scholarship opportunities than ever before--from government-funded schemes to merit-based private entrance tests and university fee waivers. The difference between students who secure these benefits and those who miss out is simple: awareness and timing. This guide breaks down the most relevant scholarships, eligibility criteria, and exactly how you can apply before deadlines close.

Also Read | Vijay's TVK Falls Short of Majority Despite Congress Support, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Unsure of Majority: Report.

Your Class 12 result is out. Or it is about to be. Either way, the same question is sitting in your head right now: how do you pay for college without it becoming a financial crisis for your family?

The honest answer is that 2026 has real options. Government schemes, merit-based private scholarship exams and university fee waivers are all active right now. The students who secure them are not lucky, hey just moved faster and knew where to look. This guide covers both.

Also Read | SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

What Scholarship After 12th Actually Looks Like in 2026?

Private college fees in India range from 80,000 to over 2 lakh per year depending on the course and university. A four-year B.Tech at a private institution can cost 8 to 12 lakh in total before hostel and books. For most middle-class families, that number is not comfortable.

Scholarships in 2026 are not only for students below the poverty line. Merit-based exams and government schemes now cover students across income brackets, streams and states. The key is knowing which one you are eligible for and applying before the window closes.

Government vs Private Scholarships: Which One Is Right for You?

Here is a quick comparison of the major scholarship options available to 12th passed students in 2026:

CT-SET

- Who It Is For: All streams (UG & PG), any Indian student at CT University

- Max Benefit: 100% tuition fee

- Based On: CT-SET Performance

CSSS (Govt)

- Who It Is For: Top 80th percentile board scorers with income under ₹8 LPA

- Max Benefit: ₹20,000 per year

- Based On: Merit + Income

AICTE Pragati (Govt)

- Who It Is For: Girl students in technical/engineering courses

- Max Benefit: ₹50,000 per year

- Based On: Gender + Merit

Post Matric OBC (Govt)

- Who It Is For: OBC category students (Class 11 and above)

- Max Benefit: Varies by state

- Based On: Category + Income

Government scholarships have strict income and category requirements. If you do not fit those criteria, merit-based university exams like CT-SET are your most direct path to a significant fee reduction.

Top Government Scholarships for 12th Passed Students in 2026!

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) Run by the Ministry of Education. Open to students who scored in the top 80th percentile of their board and whose family income is under 8 lakh per year. Covers engineering, medical and regular UG programs. Benefit is 10,000 to 20,000 per year. Apply on the National Scholarship Portal.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship For girl students pursuing technical or engineering courses. Provides up to 50,000 per year for tuition and incidentals. Family income must be under 8 lakh per annum. Applications typically open in October. One of the stronger options for Science stream girls.

Post Matric OBC Scholarship Ministry of Social Justice scheme for OBC students at Class 11 and above. Amount varies by state and course. Reliable option if you fall under this category. Last date for 2026 applications is typically November check your state portal.

PM Scholarship Scheme For children of ex-servicemen and para-military personnel pursuing engineering or medical courses. Fixed monthly stipend. Check the National Scholarship Portal for the 2026 application window.

CT-SET 2026: The Private Scholarship Exam That Covers Up to 100% Tuition Fee!

If government schemes do not apply to you, CT-SET is the most direct scholarship route for 12th passed students in 2026.

CT-SET is the CT University Scholarship Entrance Test conducted by CT University, Ludhiana, one of Punjab's leading private universities. It is open to students from all streams and all states. Just appearing in it gives you immediate value.

What You Get by Appearing in CT-SET?

- Up to 100% scholarship on tuition fee based on your CT-SET score and merit

- Free e-Prospectus worth ₹500 sent to every applicant

- Digital and physical certificate of participation

- Psychometric career mapping session with professional assessment

- Dual mode exam online and offline both available

- Free access to expert webinars and sessions with industry names like IIM, Tata and Bajaj Finserv

- Early admission priority over general applicants

The application fee is ₹500. The potential return is a scholarship that saves you lakhs over four years. That is the math.

Who Can Apply for CT-SET 2026?

CT-SET is open to Indian nationals only. Eligibility is straightforward:

- Undergraduate programs: Minimum 50% aggregate in 10+2 from any recognised board Science, Commerce or Arts

- Postgraduate programs: 50% or above in graduation from a recognised university

- Students appearing in their final qualifying exam can apply provisionally

Courses covered: B.Tech, BBA, BCA, LLB, B.Pharma, B.Design, BA, B.Com, MBA, M.Tech, M.Pharma and more across all schools at CT University including Engineering, Management, Law, Design, Pharmacy and Hotel Management.

How to Apply for CT-SET 2026?

Visit ctuniversity.in or ctset.ctuniversity.in and open the CT-SET application section.

Register using your name, mobile number, and email ID.

Fill your academic details - board, stream, aggregate percentage, and state.

Pay ₹500 application fee online via UPI, net banking, debit card, or credit card.

Choose your exam mode (online/offline) and confirm your slot.

The exam is straightforward. Scholarship consideration starts from the moment you appear. Seats in popular programs are filling on a rolling basis and few remain.

CT University: Direct Admissions Open for 2026 Students

CT University, Ludhiana is a leading and top private university that has placed over 10,000 students with 1,500 plus recruiters visiting campus annually. Companies like Amazon, Infosys, Deutsche Bank, Wipro and Tata Motors recruit directly from CTU. Average packages range from 5 to 10 LPA with the highest touching 1.2 crore.

The university covers eight schools,Engineering, Management, Law, Design, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Allied Healthcare and Liberal Arts. ISC, CBSE and State Board students all apply on direct merit. No separate entrance test is required for admission CT-SET is the scholarship route, not the admission barrier.

Apply now. Scholarship seats are limited and filling fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CT-SET only for engineering students?

No. CT-SET is open to students from Science, Commerce and Arts streams. It covers UG and PG programs including B.Tech, BBA, BCA, LLB, B.Pharma, B.Design and MBA.

Is the 100% scholarship guaranteed for every applicant?

The scholarship is merit and performance based. Your CT-SET score determines the fee waiver percentage. Higher the score, higher the scholarship up to 100% on tuition fee.

Can I apply if my Class 12 result is not declared yet?

Yes. Students appearing in their final qualifying exam can apply provisionally. Admission is confirmed once the result is declared.

What is the CT-SET application fee?

The application fee is ₹500 only. Payment can be made online via UPI, net banking, debit or credit card.

How is CT-SET different from JEE or state entrance exams?

CT-SET is a scholarship cum admission test specific to CT University. It is not a national-level competitive exam. It is designed to identify merit and reward it with fee waivers not to rank students against lakhs of others. Significantly easier to prepare for and the benefits start the moment you appear.

Apply Now, Not Later

Scholarships in 2026 are not about luck. They are about moving before the seats fill. Government schemes have income and category bars. Merit-based exams like CT-SET have no such restrictions they reward students who show up and perform.

Five hundred rupees to potentially save lakhs in tuition. That math works in your favour.

Apply for CT-SET 2026 at ctuniversity.in/admissions few seats remain.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)