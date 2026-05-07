Business News | SCMS NOIDA Announces Last Date for BBA Programme Applications

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7: With the application cycle currently underway, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Noida, is inviting aspiring undergraduate students to apply for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours / Honours with Research programme and Global Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme for the academic session 2026.

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A constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SCMS NOIDA has established itself as a prominent institution for undergraduate management education. The Symbiosis legacy, spanning over five decades, is widely recognised for its focus on academic excellence, global outlook, and holistic student development.

Following the May 21, 2026 deadline to apply, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies Noida will conduct its admission process in a phased manner. The shortlist for the Personal Interaction (PI) round will be announced on May 27, 2026, followed by the PI slot booking window on May 28 and 29, 2026. PI call letters will be released on June 2, 2026, with the online PI process scheduled across two phases from June 3 to June 6, 2026, and June 10 to June 13, 2026. The first merit list will be declared on June 18, 2026, with candidates required to complete fee payment by June 25, 2026. Subsequently, the second merit list will be announced on June 29, 2026, with the payment deadline set for July 6, 2026. The programme is set to commence on July 15, 2026, formally initiating the academic session for the incoming batch.

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Programme OverviewThe BBA (Honours / Honours with Research) and the Global Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes at SCMS NOIDA are structured to provide a comprehensive understanding of business and management principles, aligned with current industry expectations.

The curriculum integrates core disciplines such as finance, marketing, international business, business analytics, and human resources, as well as emerging areas such as entrepreneurship and digital business. The programme is aligned with the four-year undergraduate framework outlined in NEP 2020, offering students the option to pursue advanced, research-oriented learning.

A strong emphasis is placed on experiential learning through internships, live projects, case-based pedagogy, and industry engagement, enabling students to build practical skills alongside academic knowledge.

Institutional Legacy and Academic ExcellenceSCMS Noida benefits from being part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), a leading institution known for its multidisciplinary ecosystem and international collaborations. The university's legacy of over 50 years reflects its dedication to nurturing professionals who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible and globally aware.

The Symbiosis network provides students with access to a diverse academic environment, enabling cross-disciplinary learning and exposure to global best practices.

Placement HighlightsSCMS Noida has consistently maintained a strong placement record, with students securing opportunities across sectors such as consulting, banking and financial services (BFSI), marketing, and technology. The institute's placement cell actively engages with leading organizations to facilitate career opportunities for students.

Top recruiters include Decathlon, CNW Global, Soothe Healthcare, and Career Launcher, among others. The compensation packages offered are competitive and reflect the institute's focus on skill development and alignment with industry.

For more information: https://www.scmsnoida.ac.in/admission#important-dates

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