New Delhi [India], March 24: The Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune, a distinguished institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the final registration deadline for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. Prospective students must register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) by April 12, 2025. Candidates can complete their institution payment by May 20, 2025, to secure their admission.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 2004, SCMS Pune has consistently been at the forefront of undergraduate management education. The institute is renowned for its commitment to academic rigour, innovative pedagogy, and a holistic approach to student development.

Dr. Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune, emphasises, "Our mission is to cultivate future leaders equipped with the skills and vision to excel in a dynamic global environment. This extension offers aspiring students a valuable opportunity to join our esteemed institution and take the first step toward a successful career in business and management."

Diverse Specialisations to Shape Future Leaders

The BBA programme at SCMS Pune offers a comprehensive curriculum with seven distinct specialisations:

* Marketing Management: Strategies to navigate and lead in competitive markets.

* Human Resource Management: Cultivating talent and fostering organisational growth.

* International Business: Understanding global trade and cross-cultural management.

* Accounting & Finance: Financial acumen for strategic decision-making.

* Entrepreneurship: Nurturing innovative thinking and startup management.

* Business Analytics: Leveraging data for informed business strategies.

* Sustainability Studies and Environment Management: Promoting sustainable business practices.

This "cafeteria approach" ensures students receive a flexible education that aligns with industry demands and future career goals. SCMS Pune remains dedicated to equipping students with analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and leadership qualities essential for today's business landscape.

Holistic Development Beyond the Classroom

SCMS Pune believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals by offering a wide range of extracurricular and co-curricular activities. One of its most significant events is Sympulse, the institute's flagship cultural and business fest, where students compete, network, and enhance their leadership skills. With over 50 events spanning various domains, Sympulse has become a hub for student excellence and collaboration.

In addition, students gain exposure to industry leaders, corporate internships, global study tours, and interactive guest lectures, all of which contribute to a comprehensive learning experience beyond textbooks.

Application Process

Interested candidates need to appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), which will be conducted on two dates: May 5 and May 11, 2025. Eligible candidates will then proceed to a Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (PI-WAT) as part of the selection process

Important dates to remember:

* SET Closing: April 12, 2025 (Saturday)

* SCMS Payment Closing: May 20, 2025 (Tuesday)

* SET Result: May 22, 2025 (Thursday)

* Shortlist Publishing date: May 28, 2025 (Wednesday)

* Online PI dates: June 3, 2025 (Tuesday) To June 13, 2025 (Friday) [June 8, 2025 (Sunday, Holiday No PI)]

About SCMS Pune

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune, is a premier institution offering a globally recognised Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, leadership development, and a practical approach to management education, SCMS Pune prepares students to thrive in an ever-evolving global business landscape.

For more information, visit scmspune.ac.in.

