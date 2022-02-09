Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ministry of Science & Technology periodically assesses various companies in India to qualify and recognise their R&D units under the stringent guidelines of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR).

These qualifications are organized to recognize the efforts of various organizations for their continuing commitment to research and development activities.

Sealmatic India is very proud to announce that it has been accorded with recognition under Certification: TU/IV-RD/4755/2021 from Ministry of Science & Technology for their in-house R&D facilities.

This recognition provides a unique opportunity for Sealmatic to participate and get exposure on a national platform, which helps it to make better-designed products. The significant parameters which were considered for recognisingSealmatic by DSIR included research & development capabilities, qualification & professional experience, infrastructure & facilities, quality & operational excellence.

DSIR recognition has been instituted to encourage research & development and is aimed to salute remarkable organizations such as Sealmatic for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative products. The Department of Science & Technology was established in 1971, with the objective of promoting new areas of Science and Technology, and plays the role of a nodal department for organizing, coordinating, and promoting S&T activities in the country.

Sealmatic has a deep commitment in R&D and is invested in the state-of-the-art test rigs, whereby meeting API 682 standards for mechanical seal. Additionally, the company has capabilities of FEA & CFD, well supported with tools such as MSD (Mechanical Seal Dictionary), SSG (Seal Selection Guide), AKH (Application Know How) which have catapulted Sealmatic into the league of international players.

