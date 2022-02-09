Cristiano Ronaldo has been under the scanner for his goalless performances in the last four games. He was dropped from the starting XI last night for the match against Burnley in English Premier League 2021-22. While Ralf Rangnik said that Ronaldo has been dropped as the game needed a lot of pressing. However, Dean Saunders has defended Cristiano Ronaldo and instead branded his Manchester United teammates as dummies. The 57-year-old football pundit explained that the midfielders are terrible. He further said that people start pointing fingers at CR7 when he doesn't score but then he has been playing with a few dummies. Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped from Starting XI Against Burnley, Because Game Required a Lot of Sprinting, Says Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnik.

The football pundit also rued the number of missed chances by Manchester United and explained that the team should have led 3-0. If you asked Ronaldo, "Who’s the worst midfield players you’ve ever played within your career? Fred and [Scott] McTominay won’t be far off. People are starting to point the finger at Ronaldo, but he’s playing with a few dummies, some of them are not on the same wavelength as him," he said.

The match between Manchester United and Burnley ended with a 1-1 draw and the fans were also quite disappointed with the performance. As a result of the draw, the team was ousted from the top four positions of the EPL 2021-22 points table. Paul Pogba scored a goal at the 18th minute of the game and Jay Rodriguez netted an equaliser at the 47th minute of the match.

