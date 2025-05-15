VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: SecPod Technologies, a leading provider of IT and Cloud Security solutions, today announced a strategic global partnership with Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services leader. This collaboration aims to empower organizations worldwide with an integrated, automated approach to managing cyber hygiene and reducing cyber risks by leveraging SecPod's Saner platform.

In a global digital landscape where threats evolve at a fast, constant pace, organizations continue to face an overwhelming challenge in effectively managing vulnerabilities. The required visibility, automation, and speed to address new and sophisticated cyber threats are not possible with traditional vulnerability approaches, compelling organizations to opt for the proactive and holistic approach provided by the Saner Platform.

SecPod's Saner platform is a unified security and compliance solution built to address the complex challenges of modern IT and cloud environments. It provides continuous visibility and control across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, enabling organizations to assess and reduce risk proactively. Saner combines asset discovery, vulnerability and misconfiguration scanning, cloud security posture management, risk-based prioritization, compliance enforcement, and automated remediation into a single, integrated platform. By delivering deep insights and unified protection across on-premises and cloud infrastructure, Saner empowers IT and security teams to close visibility gaps, streamline operations, and maintain a strong, compliant security posture in dynamic hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

Beyond its flagship Saner platform, SecPod is redefining the cybersecurity landscape by championing a prevention-first philosophy across all its offerings. This broader preventive approach enables organizations to proactively address risks across their entire IT and cloud environments, closing the gap between visibility and action.

"The surge in vulnerabilities, rising cyber risks, evolving data privacy regulations, and cyber insurance demands are fueling global growth in vulnerability management. Our partnership with SecPod transforms the industry by combining Inspira's cybersecurity expertise and reach with SecPod's advanced platform, resulting in a proactive solution that enhances visibility, boosts compliance, and accelerates remediation. We're excited to take off together and solve real-world industry challenges," said Subhash Muthareddy, Vice President, Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) Practice, Inspira Enterprise.

According to ResearchandMarkets.com, the global vulnerability management market, which was valued at US$14.94 billion in 2024, is expected to reach US$24.08 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

"At SecPod, we are committed to transforming cybersecurity into a discipline of prevention," said Chandrashekhar Basavanna, CEO, SecPod Technologies. "We believe the future lies not in reacting to breaches, but in eliminating the very weaknesses that allow them to happen. Our products - across infrastructure and cloud - are built with this vision. They help organizations move away from fragmented, reactive solutions and toward intelligent, automated, and unified risk prevention."

Our Saner Platform is designed to help customers automate their infrastructure and cloud security end-to-end, manage their cyber hygiene, and reduce risks--all while staying compliant with global standards. This partnership with Inspira is helping us scale globally and bring this preventive cybersecurity mindset to more enterprises. Together, we aim to empower security teams to act early, fix faster, and defend smarter."

The partnership between the two leaders in the cybersecurity space emphasizes their shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience across global enterprises and government agencies. The integrated solution will help customers assess, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities with greater speed and precision, setting the stage for enhanced cyber risk management in this fast-transforming, constantly changing digital world.

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, India, and Africa. It offers a wide range of services to a host of industries like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Information technology-enabled services (ITeS), eCommerce, and others. Inspira believes in delivering adaptive, intelligent, industry and customer-centric solutions for the resilient businesses of tomorrow. Inspira is also a NVIDIA partner specializing in the planning, design, implementation, and project management of solutions that include NVIDIA products and technologies to address customers' business and technology needs.

Over the years, Inspira has successfully designed and delivered complex transformational projects to over 250+ customers, including the Government, PSUs, BFSI, and Enterprise customers with a team of over 1600 professionals. For more information, please visit https://inspiraenterprise.com/.

About SecPod:

SecPod is a leading cybersecurity technology company committed to preventing cyberattacks through proactive security. Its mission is to secure computing infrastructure by enabling preventive security posture.

At the core of SecPod's offerings is the Saner Platform - a suite of solutions that help organizations establish a strong security posture to preempt cyber threats against endpoints, servers, network and cloud infrastructure, as well as cloud workloads. With its cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions, SecPod empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and build a resilient security framework.

For more information, visit https://www.secpod.com/.

