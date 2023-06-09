Secure Yourself with Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Get Stampede Insurance Before Attending Palki or Rath Yatra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers Stampede Insurance, allowing customers to celebrate Rath Yatra or the Pandharpur Palkhi Yatra while securing themselves against mishaps. This pocket insurance plan offers coverage for medical treatment, a substantial death benefit as well as compensation against disability caused during a stampede. As popular pilgrimages, held in Puri and Dehu, the Rath Yatra and Pandharpur Palkhi Yatra draw in massive crowds. As per reports, as many as a million pilgrims partook in the Rath Yatra in 2022 and, in general, 4-5 Lakh visitors are expected to attend every year. Any such event with dense crowds is vulnerable to a stampede, which can result in physical distress, from fractures and wounds to death, in some cases. This is where a customised pocket insurance plan can help. This year, customers can enjoy financial security while participating in the celebrations by getting the Stampede Insurance on Bajaj Markets. Here are the top features and benefits. Medical Coverage

- Get reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 for ambulance expenses

- Get reimbursed up to Rs 50,000 for treatment of fractures Death Benefit

- Receive up to Rs 2 Lakhs on death of policyholder due to stampede Income Discontinuity Compensation

- Get up to Rs 2 Lakhs if stampede causes permanent partial or total disability Pocket-friendly Premium

- Enjoy annual coverage at Rs 299

- Easy online sign-up Available at an affordable price, these plans can be bought online conveniently and quickly. One can also get other pocket insurance plans and regular health plans on Bajaj Markets. By signing up for these covers, one can ensure comprehensive financial security in all areas of life. To get started, visit the official app or website.

