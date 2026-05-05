Business News | SED Wins VA Tech Wabag Contract for Solar Manufacturing Wastewater Recovery Project

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 5: Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) has secured a contract from VA Tech Wabag Limited to design, engineer, manufacture, supply, erect, and commission a 300 KLD Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system (2 x 150 KLD) for RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd.'s solar PV facility in Hyderabad. It will strengthen SED's presence in India's growing solar manufacturing ecosystem, where water efficiency, environmental compliance, and resource recovery are key priorities.

Also Read | Aashirvad Cinemas Warns of Fake Casting Calls, Urges Public to Ignore Fraudulent Audition Messages; Complaint Filed.

- Water-Tech Push: Spray Engineering Devices to Build High-Recovery ZLD Plant for RenewSys Hyderabad Facility

RenewSys, part of the Enpee Group, is a manufacturer of solar PV modules, solar cells, encapsulants, and backsheets. The project supports sustainable manufacturing practices in India's clean energy sector.

Also Read | China Explosion: Deadly Blast at Huasheng Fireworks Plant in Changsha Leaves 26 Dead, 61 Injured; Manufacturing Stopped (Watch Videos).

High-Recovery Water Recycling System

The project will deploy SED's MVR-based Low Temperature Evaporation (LTE®) technology integrated with a dryer. The system is designed to recover 90-94% water from industrial effluent streams while producing condensate with less than 300 ppm TDS, making it suitable for reuse in process and utility operations. The plant treats high-TDS wastewater while achieving Zero Liquid Discharge, reducing freshwater use and groundwater dependence at the facility.

Energy-Efficient Water Treatment

According to SED, the plant uses Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) technology to enable low-temperature evaporation, resulting in negligible steam consumption. The operation cost makes it a cost-efficient solution for industrial wastewater recovery, particularly for sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, specialty chemicals, and renewable energy manufacturing, where sustainability and operating efficiency are increasingly important.

Sector Growth Opportunity

The contract aligns with India's push for domestic solar manufacturing under PLI and import substitution, while tighter environmental norms drive demand for ZLD and water reuse, further strengthening SED's position in industrial water management for emerging sectors.

Mr. Vimarsh Verma, Director, Spray Engineering Devices Limited, said:

"This order validates our commitment to engineering solutions that go beyond compliance and deliver measurable sustainability outcomes. At SED, we are enabling industries to transition toward a circular water economy through efficient, reliable, and future-ready technologies. We remain focused on fast execution, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our customers."

Company Background

Established in 1992, SED has commissioned systems in 550+ plant installations across India and over 40 countries, supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company develops technologies in evaporation, heat transfer, crystallization, and ZLD systems.

Outlook

With this latest win, SED continues to expand its presence across PV solar manufacturing, semiconductors, and advanced process industries, where water recovery and sustainable operations are key investment priorities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970258/SED_wastewater_plant.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)