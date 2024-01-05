Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled for next week, a seminar on renewable energy for a sustainable future will be held in Gandhinagar on January 11.

While sharing the details of the event, Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Gujarat, said that the inaugural session will witness addresses from senior officials from the central and state government along with eminent industrialists.

Other notable speakers at the conference include Ajay Mathur, Director General, of International Solar Alliance, Martin Keller, Laboratory Director, of National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Pramod Jain, Founder and President, of Innovative Wind Energy, Inc., Alp Gunesever, Head of Secretariat at CoE, offshore wind and RE, Denmark, and Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General at International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The seminar aims to provide a comprehensive understanding, enabling informed decision-making across diverse topics in the renewable energy sector. Beginning with a focus on emerging technologies, participants can gain insights into the latest advancements and trends, identifying opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Some of the key aspects of discussions will include Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Renewable Energy Sector; RE Power Evacuation and Grid Integration Strategies; and Global Scenario and Emerging Trends in Offshore Wind: Success stories and key learning.

Mamta Verma highlighted that with India's energy demand on the rise, Gujarat spearheads a seminar to explore solutions and strategies for sustainable development. Over the last decade, Gujarat has surged in the renewable energy sector, increasing capacity from 8 GW to 22.7 GW.

The state's per capita electricity consumption is nearly double the national average and has set ambitious targets ahead of India's goal of 100 GW renewable energy installed capacity by 2030.

Separately, two seminars themed "Gujarat - The Green Hydrogen Destination of India" and "Watts to Gigawatts - To meet Round the Clock Clean Energy" respectively, will be held on January 12.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

Notably, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10. (ANI)

