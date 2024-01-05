New Delhi, January 5: OPPO Find X7 and OPPO Find 7 Ultra are the OPPO's new flagship smartphones set to be launched in China on January 8, 2024. As per OPPO, the OPPO Find X7 series will debut in China at 14:30PM local time (at 12:00PM as per Indian Standard Time). OPPO Find X7 and OPPO Find X7 Ultra are expected to feature premium flagship processors like MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

According to OPPO's official China website, the upcoming OPPO Find X7 and OPPO Find X7 Ultra will be launched in three colour options - Vast Sea and Sky, Desert Silver Moon, and 'Song Yin Mo Yun'. As per the reports, the device may be launched with a large circular camera module on the back featuring the 'Hasselblad' logo. Here are all the expected specifications, features and price details of the upcoming OPPO flagship smartphone series. ASUS ROG Phone 8 With ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC’ To Launch on January 8: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details.

OPPO Find X7, OPPO Find X7 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected):

According to the report by Gizmochina, the upcoming OPPO Find X7 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 built-in storage. The OPPO Find X7 is expected to boast a 6.78-inch LTPO BOE 8T OLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The Find X7 may have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired-charging support.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. In terms of display, the device may boast a larger 6.82-inch LTPO BOE 8T OLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 2K resolution and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The report said the device may have the same 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired-charging, however may offer up to 50W wireless charging support.

In terms of camera, the device Find X7 Ultra will reportedly have a 50MP camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor and a dual 50MP periscope lens having Sony IMX890 and Sony IMX858 sensors, offering 3X and 6X optical zoom, respectively. Moreover, the Ultra model will likely have a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a Sony LYT-600 Ultra lens. On the other hand, the OPPO Find X7 is expected to have 50MP LYT-808 primary, 50MP Samsung JN1 Ultra wide-angle and 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope sensors. On the front, the series may have a 32MP camera for taking high-quality portrait and doing video conferencing. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Set To Launch in India on February; Check Expected Specifications and Price Details.

OPPO Find X7, OPPO Find X7 Ultra Price and Launch in India (Expected):

OPPO Find X7, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, will reportedly launch at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs 47,497). The report by Gizmochina does not mention the pricing details of OPPO Find X7 Ultra. For India, OPPO may not have plans to introduce its Find X7 series in 2024, however the plans can only be confirmed by the company .

