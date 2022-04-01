Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 222 points on Friday led by strong buying support in power, metal, and banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,791.21 points at 11.35 am, which is 222.70 points or 0.38 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 58,568.51 points.

Earlier, tracking weakness in the global equities, the Sensex started the day in the negative at 58,530.73 points and fell to a low of 58,450.04 points in the morning trade. The Sensex witnessed good buying support in the late morning session. The index rose to a high of 58,879.25 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 68.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 17,533.00 points.

There was a strong buying support in power stocks. NTPC surged 4.37 per cent to Rs 140.85. Power Grid Corporation soared 2.67 per cent to Rs 222.65.

Banking and financial stocks also surged. IndusInd Bank rose 2.80 per cent to Rs 961.25. HDFC Bank soared 1.69 per cent to Rs 1494.80. State Bank of India rose 1.19 per cent to Rs 499.25. Kotak Bank was trading 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 1774.85.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Titan slipped 1.12 per cent to Rs 2507.75. Infosys slipped 0.76 per cent to Rs 1892.75. ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

