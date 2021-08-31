New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): School Games and Activity Development Foundation (SGADF) is organising Gaurav Awards to encourage people who are serving the nation and making the country proud.

Gaurav Award Foundation salutes and appreciates the personalities who have achieved excellence in the diversified fields. For this reason, they have categorized the awards into seven different categories, which are as follows -

Gaurav Award, Khel Gaurav Award, Student Gaurav Award, Guru Gaurav Award, Hindustan Gaurav Award, Gaurav Lifetime Achievement Award, Bal Gaurav Award.

This time, the award show will be held virtually due to pandemic reasons, but despite being virtually conducted the enthusiasm and zeal of the organization as well as the nominees is at the next level.

SGADF has its roots since 2017 which provides the platform for the students to outshine their talent in the sports field, under the guidance of our beloved founder Shivam Thakur who has brought laurels to the country by winning back-to-back two gold medals in pistol shooting on an international level and is also the Brand Ambassador of Gaurav awards.

SGADF is a Non-Profit & Non-Government Organization, created to serve the state and nation with programs in sports, events, social events, health, Scout, and guide and activity. The role of the association is to prepare to aspire such as children, physically, disabled, and intellectually challenged, young men & women and professionals for careers in sports by setting up academies and providing specialized training to them.

This will make it possible for them to compete in state, national & international events with a greater degree of confidence. School Games & Activity Development Foundation is basically divided into two parts i.e games and Activities. Games contain various Indoor, outdoor, individual, team games, yoga, Beach games, winter Games, and martial arts.

Activities include singing, Dancing, Acting, Modelling, Drama, Writing, Scout and Guide, Health, Social Develop, and drawing skills, etc. SGADF from time to time organizes Unit level to International level events and Championship.

Gaurav Awards aims to unite all the experts, which are working or have worked throughout their lives under one roof and to pay tribute to the talents, skills, and dedication shown by them. As various expertise, dignitaries, and skilled personalities will be united, there will be tremendous thought-provoking communication among them. It will boost the morale of spectators, who will be watching and witnessing the ceremony.

So, overall, it will create positive vibes among both the recipients of the awardees and the spectators from different media. Gaurav Awards has emerged with a unique idea that "There will not be any restrictions on the no. of winners in each category." So, the truly deserving respectable personality will be the winner.

It will minimize or reduce the chances of partiality, biasing, and politics while gifting an award. It will recognize, nurture and showcase true talent in front of the world without competition. It is paying tribute to the work; the nominee has done so far. So, it will change the concept of award functions.

For More information visit our website Links: https://sgadf.com/ , https://gauravawards.com/ , http://shivamthakur.in/

