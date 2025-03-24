The Shakti Awardees of 2025 with Chief Guest, Dr. Swati Piramal, Satyan Israni (President, Rotary Club of Bombay) and Puneet Chhatwal (IHCL)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: In an exclusive event, power met prestige, purpose met passion, and impact met inspiration. The Shakti Awards 2025, presented by the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB), took centre stage at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai.

Now in its third glorious year, the Shakti Awards have become a symbol of strength, resilience, and recognition-an evening that does more than honour achievements; it amplifies voices, celebrates leadership, and inspires change.

These awards recognise women of substance-leaders, visionaries, and changemakers-who balance passion, courage, and determination in their pursuit of excellence.

Presiding as Chief Guest was the remarkable Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of the Piramal Group, whose words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasising the unstoppable force of Shakti-the power that women wield to transform industries, communities, and lives.

"We believe in empowering women. Shakti Awards-an initiative of the Rotary Club of Bombay since 2023-celebrates the impact of women leaders. Congratulations to this year's inspiring awardees," said Satyan Israni, President, Rotary Club of Bombay.

Honouring Icons of Impact

The Shakti Awards 2025 spotlighted 12 phenomenal women whose contributions have redefined excellence across diverse fields

* Art: Sujata Bajaj - Internationally acclaimed artist bridging Indian traditions with global aesthetics.

* Author: Meghna Pant - Award-winning storyteller advocating equality through fearless narratives.

* Cinema & Television: Shefali Shah - Acclaimed actress bringing depth and power to every performance.

* Education: Dr. Indu Shahani - Visionary educator transforming learning and leadership.

* Entrepreneurship: Schauna Chauhan - Business trailblazer revolutionising Parle Agro's legacy.

* Fashion: Gopi Vaid - Celebrated designer merging traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.

* Medicine: Dr. Anaita Udwadia Hegde - Pioneering pediatric neurologist bringing care and hope to thousands.

* Performing Arts, Dance & Culture: Birwa Qureshi - Artistic innovator reviving India's heritage through art and dance.

* Social Change: Chetna Gala Sinha - Founder of Mann Deshi Bank, empowering rural women towards financial independence.

* Sports: Jemimah Rodrigues - Dynamic cricketer redefining resilience and excellence in Indian sports.

* Theatre: Shernaz Patel - Acclaimed actress shaping the future of India's theatre landscape.

* Journalism & Media: Shereen Bhan - Journalist redefining business media and national discourse.

Powered by Partners Who Believe in Change

This prestigious event was made possible with the generous support of Platinum Sponsor: Lighthouse Canton, Diamond Sponsors: Phillip Capital and CarTrade Tech and Gift Partners: Etoile by Shikha Munim, Malaga Bags, Nadora Crafting Luxury, The Cheese Board, and Village Lakda.

The Power of Shakti

The Shakti Awards are more than just a celebration-they are a movement. They recognise, uplift, and amplify the voices of women who inspire change and ignite progress.

By honouring these exceptional women, Rotary Club of Bombay continues its legacy of social transformation, empowering communities through education, healthcare, literacy, skill development, and women's empowerment initiatives.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Since 1929, the Rotary Club of Bombay has been at the forefront of creating lasting impact through its sustainable and high-impact initiatives. The Shakti Awards are a testament to this vision-a tribute to the power of women who, through their journeys, inspire millions to discover their own inner Shakti. It was truly an unforgettable evening-where power met purpose, and extraordinary women were celebrated for the indelible mark they leave on the world.

